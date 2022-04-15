NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 041522

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

All about hail 

Dennis 5Hail to the queen, just for the hail of it!

Dangerous hail is widespread today in a large area of the South and the plains with diameters up to three inches or more as yet another round of very severe weather outbreaks is hammering that region. Three inch in diameter, hailstones are somewhere around the size of a baseball, coming at you from the sky at nearly 100 mph! Just to refresh your memory, hailstones are precipitation in the forms of lumps of ice that form during a lot of thunderstorms. Hail can range in size from that of a pea to a softball or even larger on a few occasions. 

Hailstones are usually round but may also be conical or irregular in shape, some with pointed projections. While it takes about one million cloud droplets to form a single raindrop, it takes about 10 billion cloud droplets to form a golf ball-size hailstone. Hail is formed as ice pellets which were initially snowflakes or frozen raindrops. These pellets strike supercooled water droplets within a storm cloud. The supercooled water flows over the ice particles and part of it freezes instantly. Some of the unfrozen water remains attached to the growing hailstone until it freezes and part of it slips away. This continues until the weight of the hailstone can no longer be supported by the updrafts, and it falls to the ground. 

The multiple trips through updrafts and downdrafts result in alternating bands of clear and cloudy ice within a hailstone. As many as 25 layers have

been counted in the larger stones.

Of the thousands of thunderstorms that strike the United States each year, only about 10-15% produce potentially dangerous hailstones. Hail-producing thunderstorms are most frequently found in eastern Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska. The City of Cheyenne, Wyoming observes the most hailstorm days with at least eight-10 a year. Such storms also develop in the western plains, the Midwest, South and the Ohio Valley, but every state in the Union has reported a hailstorm at some time or other during the course of any given year. 

Even here in quiet Lotus Land, we’ve had a handful of such storms over the years. The hailstorm we had on March 1, 1983 saw stones that were half-dollar size, and it hailed hard for a solid half hour that covered the ground in a solid white two-inch thick mantle as part of a rare for this area supercell thunderstorm. Arguably, that was thanks to the strongest El Niño event of the 20th century, right up there in intensity with the mega event from 1997-98, which ended up being the wettest year on record in Laguna with 37.27 inches of rain.

Damage estimates from hailstorms alone reach up to nearly a billion dollars annually in the United States. The most costly single U.S. hailstorm in the U.S. struck on July 11, 1990 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and resulted in $625 million of damage. Golf and baseball-size hailstones pelted thousands of roofs, vehicles, windows and other property. The historic hail attack lasted for nearly a whole hour! Most storms last an average of maybe 10 minutes or thereabouts.

Hail also causes injuries, but rarely death, in fact, during the entire 20th century, only two deaths were directly attributed to hail. One was a farmer in Lubbock, Texas in 1930 and the other was an infant in Fort Collins, Colorado on July 30, 1979 – with no casualties yet in the 21st century. Injuries, too, are sparse, but more common. During the last full year of statistical hail data (2021), there were 150 injuries reported in the U.S. but no fatalities. 

Have a wonderful weekend, and we’ll get together again next Tuesday. Until then, ALOHA!

 

