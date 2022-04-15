NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

6th Annual Laguna Beach Art Party 041522

6th Annual Laguna Beach Art Party of the Year

Artist Karen Petty is hosting the 6th Annual Laguna Beach Art Party of the Year on Saturday, April 16 from 12-7 p.m., honoring local artists and creators.

6th Annual Laguna Beach Rouhi

Photos courtesy of Karen Petty

Painting by Maryam Rouhi

Open house will be at her private residence for an impressive cast of 11 fine artisans to preview new 2022 works featuring jewelry, ceramics, paintings, hand blown glass and sculptures. 

6th Annual Laguna Beach Nelson

Jewelry by David Nelson

Everyone is welcome to this stellar event @LagunaBeachSanctuary.com located above the Village of Laguna with ocean views, libations, food and live music performed by Poul Pedersen, front man for Missiles of October. 

6th Annual Laguna Beach Petty

Painting by Karen Petty

Parking is available at Park Avenue across from Thurston Middle School. Follow the balloons to 2190 Hillview, entrance is free, come as you are. Call 949.280.5504 for more information.

 

