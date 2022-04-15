NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

Festival of Arts showcases Nine Decades of Art FP 041522

Festival of Arts showcases Nine Decades of Art - Selections from the Permanent Art Collection on Friday, April 15 to celebrate World Art Day

The Festival of Arts is (FOA) has announced the debut of an all new virtual exhibit, “Nine Decades of Art - Selections from the Permanent Art Collection,” on Friday, April 15 (World Art Day). Featured in this online gallery are chosen works from Festival’s Collection by artists who have contributed to the organization’s rich cultural history, spanning from the early 1900s to present day. To view the gallery, visit www.foapom.com/collection/virtual-exhibit.

“Artworks are windows into history and have the opportunity to give the viewer a more thoughtful representation of cultural activities related to a particular time period,” shared Pat Sparkuhl, Permanent Art Collection specialist. “With the Festival celebrating its 90th anniversary this summer, we can’t think of a better way to reflect on the organization’s past than through artwork that represents the art history and cultural evolution of this region.” 

Festival of Arts Houseworth





“Virginis CS7” by Festival of Arts new 2022 exhibiting artist Terry Houseworth

Among the pieces on display are Virginia Woolley’s 1932 painting, Flower Stalls – the first artwork ever sold at the Festival of Arts; Marco Sassone’s 1986 serigraph work titled Laguna Vista and Joane Cromwell’s 1935 oil painting titled Nature’s Symphony

The 3D immersive online gallery experience allows guests the unique opportunity to explore a selection of work from the Festival’s Permanent Collection. Virtual guests may self-navigate around the gallery or take a guided art tour, and are encouraged to read the artists bios to learn more about their backgrounds and careers in art. 

In addition to the virtual exhibit, a pocket-sized art catalog is available to purchase exclusively through the Festival of Arts online store at www.foapom.com/product/collection-2019. Proceeds from the book will support the maintenance and restoration of the collection as well as future acquisitions. The cost is $10 per book.

The Festival’s Permanent Art Collection, made up of more than 1,000 pieces, is comprised of an eclectic mix of two-dimensional and three-dimensional work that dates back to the early 1900s. Expanded annually through purchases and donations, the collection includes painting, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, glass, photography, mixed media, furniture and jewelry that reflect the uniqueness and diversity that is synonymous with the Festival of Arts and the region surrounding it.

“We hope viewers enjoy this virtual exhibit and learn more about the Festival of Arts, its rich 90-year history, and the artists who created these magnificent pieces,” added Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts marketing and PR director.

The virtual exhibit was produced by the Festival of Arts Marketing and PR team of Sharbie Higuchi and Meghan Perez with artwork selected by Permanent Art Collection Specialist Pat Sparkuhl. It is available free of cost to the public starting Friday, April 15. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show, visit www.foapom.com, or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

 

