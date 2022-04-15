NewLeftHeader

few clouds

58.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

Laguna Beach Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 041522

Laguna Beach Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses to hold Friday, April 15 service

“I couldn’t believe him when he said it,” said Judi Lum of Laguna Beach, recalling the moment her doctor told her she had stage three cancer. 

“I had a hard time accepting it at first,” Lum said. “It was really devastating.” 

As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for 55 years, Lum finds strength in something she says only the Bible can give – hope. 

“My hope is really the only thing that has pulled me through,” Lum said, having endured radiation, chemotherapy and a surgery to remove 20% of her lung. “The promises from the Scriptures lessen the pressure and the pain and the shock of it all.” 

Laguna Beach Kingdom Hall sign

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

“The Bible describes a future without pain, without suffering – even without death – right here on earth,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While many religious people look to a better future in a heavenly place, God’s original purpose has never changed: perfect people living in a paradise on earth. While it is difficult to conceive, there’s sound reason to have faith in this promise.” 

The public is invited to the annual Memorial observance of Jesus Christ’s death on the evening of Friday, April 15. It will be held at the Laguna Beach Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses located at 3 Castle Rock Way, Laguna Beach at 8:30 p.m. Corie Gomez from the Laguna Beach congregation will be the speaker at the event. 

Admission is free and registration is not required.

Further information is available at www.jw.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.