 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

The Plant Man: the beauty of palms 041522

The Plant Man: the beauty of palms

By Steve Kawaratani

“The quiet quality of light just before sunrise is surely the best time of day.”

–Anonymous

The stillness of predawn, except for the quiet lapping of the Sea of Cortez, can be startling to a first time visitor to Baja California Sur. While this might seem counterintuitive, it is only because we are relatively conditioned to noise overload in Laguna and surrounding locales. I certainly think with a clearer mind when I am in Mexico.

Tlaco palms at Casa de Catalina

Minutes passed too quickly and the faint outline of Isla Carmen was visible almost an hour before the scheduled sunrise. But, it was the dark silhouettes of the native Tlaco Palm, Brahea brandegeei, which took center stage. While Baja California Sur is a desert, palm trees are ubiquitous where water is available, second to only members of the cactus family by numbers.

Worldwide, there are approximately 2,000 species of palms found in warm temperate climes. Palms are classified by leaf shape, either fan-leafed fronds (palmate), like our California Fan Palms, or feather-leafed fronds (pinnate), like Coconut or Canary Island Palms. There are four fan-leaf species native to the peninsula; in Loreto, BCS, the most common is the Palma de Tlaco or locally known as Palmilla.

Sunrise from the palapa

The Tlaco Palm is widely favored over other palm species due to its strength and durability for construction. This palm is used for roofs, rafters, posts, fences, mats, baskets and, of course, palapas. Our palapa was built with only a machete, as the posts, beams and rafters are palm trunks and the palm fronds provided the roof thatching and the rope to hold everything together. Because a palapa roof is also flexible, when properly built they easily withstand the winds of hurricanes.

The builder who harvested our palm fronds onsite, would only do so on a full moon. He said that the insects that infest palm fronds are not present when the moon is full. Who am I to argue with a local horticulturist?

The wind was picking up this particular afternoon, and our many palms bustled and swished as the air passed through their fronds. While the kinetic movements were in sharp contrast to the quiet of the earlier dawn, my palms were elegantly sharing the wonder of it all.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

