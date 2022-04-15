NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

Laguna Presbyterian Church Holy Week service times

Laguna Presbyterian Church invites the public to join in Holy Week worship services: Friday, April 15 at 7 p.m. for a Good Friday service in the sanctuary; Sunday, April 17 at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for an Easter Sunday celebration. Student and children’s ministry at both Sunday services. Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information, go to www.lagunapreschurch.org.

 

