Dear Mom, Conference; A lesson in love, laughing and limitless lives for everyone
By DIANNE RUSSELL
Photos by Mary Hurlbut
On Saturday (April 9), attendees gathered at the Festival of Arts for the third Dear Mom, Conference. It was a time to celebrate the mothers of special needs children – and give them an opportunity to build community and make connections. The day-long program offered a full range of speakers, each with a particular insight into uplifting the participants.
Amy Amaradio, co-founder of Dear Mom, in hat
The nonprofit Dear Mom, was co-founded by Laguna resident Amy Amaradio to support the brave and courageous moms of special needs children. “It was a dream birthed from a realization that friendship with another mom raising a person with Down syndrome is one of the strongest tools you’ll have on this journey.”
Described by Amaradio on the Dear Mom website, “My family and I reside in Laguna Beach, California. I have been blessed with two beautiful and caring daughters and one son with that magical added chromosome. Alexis 23, Rocco 8 with a little extra, and Gemma 5 my youngest. I have a close relationship with the Lord, in which I value highly.”
According to Katie Jensen, lead event planner from Stylish Details Events, the first Dear Mom, Conference drew 100 people, the second 150 and 300 attended this year. A substantial number were repeat participants and many traveled quite a distance (some internationally) to get there. Three of the ladies at my table – Maria P. Robles, Lourdes Gallegos and Maggie Villegas – drove from San Diego that morning to attend.
Megan Bomgaars from “Born This Way”
It was a day filled with joyous messages, the two foremost being – foster camaraderie with other mothers, and for their special needs kids – follow your dreams no matter what.
Amaradio welcomed the large crowd and introduced Oakley Peterson, the co-host for the day’s activities.
An advocate for children with Down syndrome, Peterson, whose son Welles has Down syndrome, said, “I never planned on raising a family, but now I want to share my journey from the diagnosis to victories great and small, so that other parents of children with special needs won’t feel alone on their own journeys.”
Bomgaars hosted a book signing later in the day
Megan Bomgaars, a cast member on the A&E Reality show, Born This Way is a self-made public speaker and proved to be the perfect way to kick off the conference.
Bomgaars just published her first book, Born to Sparkle, a story about achieving your dreams. A talented and humorous speaker, Bomgaars had the audience laughing more than once, especially when she admitted that her favorite part of being on Born This Way was having her hair and makeup done.
“The reason I came here today was to ask kids (and moms) to follow their hearts and dreams,” said Bomgaars. “They have a voice to hear – today. Even with my medical issues, my mom tried to help me be the best I could be. My sister included me in her activities, and that was the beginning of my inclusion. In school, I was given the opportunity to accomplish anything I wanted to.”
Her central message was, “Don’t limit me, don’t ever limit us.”
Throughout the conference, that theme of empowerment and inclusion resonated. However, speakers also recognized that moms of special needs children have extremely difficult roles and need to take care of themselves as they take care of their families.
Kennith Allen Thomas
Kennith Allen Thomas, a leadership development coach, encouraged mothers with sound advice on how to navigate through tough times as a leader of the family – and how to prepare for storms that may come in the future.
Local Ryan Wells, who just started her own line of small batch oils called By Karisse, created a special oil just for the conference and all moms received one in their gift bag. She urged attendees to nourish and attend to their own needs. The art on the cards accompanying the bottles was created by Grace, a young lady with Down syndrome, of GracePlace Art, a project aimed towards turning Grace’s artwork into an opportunity for empowerment.
Special oil created for moms at the conference
There were many sponsors who supported the Dear Mom, Conference and Amaradio wanted to give a special shout out to: Select Portfolio Management Inc, RODS Heroes, Assistance League of Laguna Beach, This is Jacobs Rugs, Laguna Beach Firefighters Association, Laguna Beach Police Department, DSAOC, Undivided, Wall Realty, Rhythm Ride, Another Kind Café, By Karisse, Laguna Beach MOPS, Laguna Beach Parents Club, Seahorse Lounge, Candidly Kind and Daymark Living.
The vendor booths included: A Lil’ Something Extra, Alexis Art & Design, Amorcita Official, By Karisse, Candidly Kind, This is Jacobs Rugs, Littlest Warrior, Megan Bomgaars, Born to Sparkle, Sofia Sanchez, You are Enough, Precious Kreations, Seanese and The Love for Littles.
Seanese T-shirts by Sean McElwee
Sean McElwee, also a cast member on Born This Way, was there with his line of T-shirts – Seanese. “When I was little, my parents had to translate my speech because nobody could understand me,” Sean said. “They said I spoke ‘Seanese.’ Now I am putting my thoughts and sayings on shirts so you can speak Seanese too!”
For the event, Dear Mom, also partnered with several organizations at the mission booths: Best Buddies and Tides of Kindness, Club 21, DSAOC, Gigi’s Playhouse OC, Hearts of Joy International, ICEC, RODS Heroes, Undivided and Worth The Conversation.
(L-R) Anthony Georgopoulos, Rocco Keller and Alexis Amaradio
Amaradio was thrilled with the outcome of this year’s convention.
“This was our largest conference to date, we had over 300 attendees, moms from all over the world looking to connect with other moms walking on the same journey,” she said. “I couldn’t have imagined a more beautiful day. Our event team, Stylish Details, created a gorgeous space that took my breath away. Our speakers brought life to our stage, leaving the moms feeling inspired and more connected to our community. I feel blessed to be part of this community and to be able to give back to the moms.”
Carin, Amy’s stepmom who she calls mom, said, “Nothing pleases a parent more than seeing their child use their God-given talents to serve, lead and encourage others. Amy’s ‘Dear Mom’ organization is touching thousands and Saturday’s conference was indeed one of those special life-changing events for the Moms who attended. We are so proud of her!”
There was a lot to be proud of that day – Amaradio, who imagined this inspirational gathering, the moms who rise up daily to meet the challenges of taking care of their families and the special needs kids who – like Bomgaars – proclaim, “Don’t limit me.”
For more information about Dear Mom, go to www.dearmomco.com.