 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

Infusion bays at City of Hope Orange County 041522

Infusion bays at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center designed around patient preferences 

When designing Lennar Foundation Cancer Center at City of Hope Orange County, City of Hope put patients’ needs first, placing special importance on the infusion center.

Stepping into the treatment space located on the top floor of the Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, the warmth of the sunlight fills the area from its large windows that look onto Saddleback Mountain, allowing strength and stability to flow in. It’s a patient-centered, peaceful environment that is comfortable and calm. 

“We’ve taken extra care to center the infusion bays around the patient experience,” said Wendy P. Austin, RN, MS, AOCN, COA, NEA-BC, FACHE, the senior vice president of operations for City of Hope Orange County. “Our patients spend a lot of time here during treatment, sometimes up to six hours, and their comfort is a primary concern for us. We heard what they wanted, and their insights helped us create a calming environment and healing experience.”

Infusion bays patients

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Hope

Infusion bays in Lennar Foundation Cancer Center provide an oasis of tranquility

Compassionate care in a safe place

City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center may be located in the bustling heart of Irvine, but inside, in the infusion center, all is an oasis of tranquility. This harmonious atmosphere is the result of countless design decisions, all of which were made with patients in mind. 

The layout of the infusion bays was purposefully arranged to give patients various options. The recliner chairs can be positioned according to patient preference. Some people may want to enjoy the view and look out the windows, while others may want to orient their chair to face the nurses’ station, or chat with their “chemo buddy,” turning chairs towards each other.

Each bay is partitioned with a frosted glass door. The door can be closed for privacy or left open to engage in a community of healing with others. And the bins were designed to open from both inside the room and from the hallway, allowing staff to empty the bins without having to enter the room and disrupt the patient.

The color palette, guided by feng shui principles, is a selection of earth tones that help maintain inner peace and health, water-inspired blues that add purity and freshness and warm woods to emphasize healing. Each infusion bay is furnished with a recliner chair and includes amenities such as a phone charging station, a tablet and headphones.

“Infusion therapy is conducive to relationship-building that occurs between nurses, patients and their family members for patients whose course of treatment may last weeks or months,” said Cynthia Powers, DNP, MS, RN, the vice president and associate chief of nursing for City of Hope Orange County. “Our focus is on relationship-based care as we support our patients every step of the way in their journey to wellness. Approaching every individual holistically, we strive to care for them physically and emotionally.”

Infusion bays patients

Click on photo for a larger image

The layout of the infusion bays was purposefully arranged to give patients various options

Patients appreciate that City of Hope Orange County’s commitment to advanced cancer care shines through in these important design details.

“I call infusion appointments at City of Hope my ‘cancer camp’ because of all the support I get from the nurses and the people I’ve met there; I felt beyond welcomed and loved from day one,” said Bonnie Nolan, a grateful patient at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island. “It’s gratifying to see the same kind of healing environment that I’ve experienced being brought to City of Hope’s new cancer center for patients and their families.”

Patients can currently access City of Hope’s care at four Orange County locations that form a network of leading-edge cancer research and treatment, delivered with unmatched compassion.

The future is hope, and it’s unfolding in Orange County.

Visit www.cityofhope.org/OC to learn more.

Newport Beach Fashion Island: 949.763.2204

Newport Beach Lido: 949.999.1400

Irvine Sand Canyon: 949.333.7580

Huntington Beach: 714.252.9415

 

