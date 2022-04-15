Council approves library land purchase 041522

Council approves library land purchase, directs staff to negotiate 25-year lease terms

By SARA HALL

City Council this week approved purchasing the property where the Laguna Beach Public Library currently sits after more than two hours of discussion, which included about three dozen public speakers, most who praised the library and requested it stay at its current location.

Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday (April 12) to move forward with the acquisition of the land from the county for $4.29 million, negotiate a 25-year lease, earmark the funds from the purchase for reinvestment in the library, and eliminate a clause proposed in the staff report about investigating other locations. Councilmember Peter Blake dissented.

In a separate vote, council unanimously agreed to continue the 1937 agreement with the Chamber of Commerce to rent a portion of the building at no cost.

Overall, councilmembers agreed that purchasing the land was in the best interest for the city.

Buying the property makes sense, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen said. The purchase funds will be re-invested back into LB library, he noted, and it’s a great deal for the parcel.

“That’s a no-brainer,” Whalen said.

There was also concurrence that the county hasn’t invested in the local library as much as they would like, noting a number of needed improvements.

The library needs a lot of work, said Mayor Sue Kempf, and the county knows there’s a laundry list of things to do. It needs both physical and technological upgrades.

“If we purchase the property, I don’t think we should have to pay for that,” she said. “They’ve been banking a lot of money on our library and property taxes for a long time.”

Some of the surrounding area also needs work, she added.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Laguna Beach Public Library

The item, pulled from the consent calendar for discussion, covered the purchase of the library property at 363 Glenneyre St., from the county for $4.29 million (plus related closing costs and fees). Those funds will be used solely for the benefit, maintenance and improvements of the LB library, Assistant City Manager Ken Domer confirmed.

The Planning Commission voted 5-0 on February 16 to make a finding of general plan consistency for the proposed acquisition of the Laguna Beach branch of the Orange County Library System.

Council had unanimously approved the purchase in January 2020, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, everything was put on hold, Domer explained. Council was exercising an option to buy the property based on a 1970 agreement with the county.

In 1970, the city deeded a parcel to the county and abandoned a nearby portion of Park Avenue. Simultaneously, the county purchased an adjacent private property lot. In 1972, the library was built and additions were constructed in 1981 and the early 1990s.

In exercising the purchase option, the city maintains local control of the property and will enter into a lease with the county to operate the public library, Domer said.

Blake mainly disagreed with the proposed long lease term which ties use of the property solely as a library. They shouldn’t purchase the parcel with one specific use in mind, he said, that’s not a smart business deal.

“We need to buy this property and we need to have the option to do whatever we need to do with it in the future,” Blake said.

They should buy it because it’s a good deal and a great opportunity for the city to control the use of the land however they want, he explained.

People aren’t going to the library to check out books as much as they used to, Blake noted, it’s more about the programming and gathering aspect of the facility. They’ve essentially turned into quasi-community centers, he said.

“We need to re-think our library, we need to re-look at what our library does for us, how it’s going to serve the future generations who are born and raised with iPads and laptops,” Blake said.

Whalen said it was surprising that few public speakers discussed whether or not the current library space is adequate to provide the services and resources for what residents need and want.

“This site is what it is,” he said. “I don’t think that library is physically adequate to do everything you do today in modern libraries.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of NBPL

Some comments compared the local Laguna Beach building to the Newport Beach Public Library, which was built in 2013

He compared the current site to the large and modern Newport Beach library, which was built alongside the new city hall in 2013, or the Laguna Niguel library, which will also be next door to city hall and is currently underway.

An alternative library site in Laguna Beach could be next to city hall, Whalen noted, it doesn’t have to be in the canyon, which several residents mentioned as a concern.

“But if people want to stick with this location…I’m not sure that’s really envisioning what we should be envisioning for a library for us for the next 50 years,” Whalen said. “But that seems to be what people want.”

The 25,417-square-foot property includes a 10,290-square-foot building with the library, bookstore and Chamber offices.

Any property here in Laguna Beach is very expensive, Domer noted, so this action secures that parcel for the city for a “very good deal.”

Domer explained that the county property tax (library fund) collects about $2.8 million annually. County operations at the library cost approximately $800,000 annually, he added.

Blake noted that the county is making a “pretty hefty profit” off of the library, considering $2.8 million the county collects in property taxes and the approximate $800,000 it costs to operate the library.

They should work to get a commitment for an enhanced level of services from the county, Whalen said. There is a “big delta” between the funds collected and the expenses, he said, acknowledging that some of it goes toward running the system. But, compared to other cities in the system, there’s a big gap in what gets re-invested back into the community library.

Councilmember George Weiss, who made the motion modified from the staff recommendation, agreed to buying the property, but to “have a plan” for the library.

“Buy the library – by all means, let’s control it – but let’s keep it a library,” Weiss said.

Invest the purchase funds into the facility and turn it into something better, he said.

“Let’s reimagine the inside,” and refurbish the library, he said.

Instead of the staff recommended three-year lease, Weiss suggested negotiating for 25 years.

When the city started negotiating with the county the intent was to have a longer-term lease, explained City Manager Shohreh Dupuis. They couldn’t get agreement on a long-term lease because the county wanted the city to pay for all capital improvements, she said.

“We said, ‘This is not a good deal for the city. Why would we buy the property for $4.2 (million), lease it back to you and then pay you to make improvements?’” Dupuis said.

There are some improvements in the building make sense for the city to pay for, she added. But they couldn’t agree on the scope of what improvements the city should pay for, so staff agreed that a three-year lease with a clause requiring the two parties to meet within a year of execution of the lease and discuss the capital improvement plan. Once that’s determined, at any time, city staff can bring it back to council for an extension, Dupuis said.

In the draft document, lease condition #14 notes that the CIP will be discussed “in the event that an alternative library location has not been identified within 12 months of the effective date of this lease.”

That was a main concern of speakers on Tuesday, as well as condition #9 in the lease that explained that “the city is investigating the possibility of relocating the free county public library and related services to a new location within the city.”

A few residents were disappointed that the discussion summary in the staff report omitted certain specifics from the lease. Several noted that an important item like this with such an expensive agreement should not have been placed on the consent calendar, which is typically for routine, procedural and non-controversial items.

There have been public comments in the past about turning the library property into parking, Weiss noted. Considering that and the fact that there was a condition about looking for alternative library sites written into the proposed lease, it appears to be something the city is considering, he said.

“You can see why people here are concerned, this is a venerable institution,” Weiss said. “I fear that there is an intention here.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The back of the Laguna Beach Public Library building

Public speakers echoed similar comments, saying it’s an essential part of the community, in the heart of town and a big part of the cultural scene that merits protection. The library is often the hallmark of a small town and, in Laguna Beach, it’s a vibrant part of downtown, several agreed.

Thousands of residents use it and the programming has gotten even more popular since the pandemic, a few people pointed out.

Most commenters thought the current location was suitable, as it’s centrally located and easy to access by foot, bike, or vehicle. It’s close to the Susi Q Community Center and local schools, allowing kids to easily and safely walk to the library.

Author and longtime resident Paul Holmes emphasized the importance of the library in Laguna Beach.

“A library is a culturally important component of any vibrant community,” Holmes said. “We have a unique library here, it’s downtown, it’s centrally located, it’s easy to access for everybody.”

It’s concerning to hear talk about studying alternative locations for the library, he said. The current location downtown is well worth preserving, he added.

“I would suggest the people who don’t understand the library should use it more,” Holmes said.

Many speakers expressed concerns about the relocation idea. Moving it to the canyon would decrease visitation and increase traffic, others noted.

The idea about turning the property into parking was also raised as a concern by a number of speakers. A downtown library is resident-serving, whereas parking would be accommodating for visitors, some said. A parking lot at that location would be a “boondoggle” and parking would be better suited by city hall or Act V, one person suggested.

A few speakers even quoted Joni Mitchell’s song “Big Yellow Taxi,” saying if it’s relocated it can’t be brought back: “You don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone. They paved paradise to put up a parking lot.”

Some were worried that this would lead to removal of the library without a replacement plan.

Whalen said he was a bit shocked at how the discussion got “out of control” with people suggesting they wouldn’t have a library at all.

“We’re Laguna Beach for crying out loud,” he said. “It’s critical to have a library in town.”

Whalen also addressed the rumor mill that the city wants to use the property for parking. The parking subcommittee, which Whalen sits on, is discussing a variety of ideas for parking, but this was never seriously considered.

“I don’t think it’s a good place for a parking lot,” Whalen said.

Kempf, who is also on the parking subcommittee, said they’ve discussed strategic parking options around town, including where they can lease space or options to build parking.

Tearing down the library for a parking structure has never been a discussion and not something they’d ever bring to the full council for consideration, Kempf confirmed.

“That’s not a topic of discussion,” she said.

A number of public speakers also commented that that the Orange County library system is a valuable resource. Books can be borrowed from other locations and people can drop off books/resources at any branch.

Overall, the system works well, several agreed. If it’s not broken, don’t break it, one speaker concluded.

A few people pointed out that spending the money to buy something just because it’s for sale is not a smart business decision, with one person calling it “foolhardy.” There are a lot of things the city could do with the funds, some pointed out.

Although quite a few speakers also agreed that the Laguna Beach library isn’t getting the same level of love from the county as others in the OC system. Many noted that a lot of improvements are needed and that the county hasn’t been eager to work on the facility.

Others agreed that local control of the property would be beneficial to the community.

“This option is a one-time opportunity for Laguna Beach to acquire this important site at the center of our town at a great price,” said Tom Gibbs.

The issue isn’t about losing the library or the possibility of converting the space into a parking lot, he said, it’s about Laguna Beach owning the land.

“I really think the issue here is local control over this important piece of property,” Gibbs said. “I’m not sure if the county will keep the library forever, particularly given how old the building is.”

Although the city may not want to perpetually agree to keeping it a library either, he added.

“I don’t think it’s wise to tie the city’s hands forever, permanently,” Gibbs said.

The city needs to periodically evaluate the best use of the property, which includes the considerations given by numerous speakers about the importance of the library and its location.

A majority of speakers urged the council to ensure that the future library use of the property is confirmed in agreement.

It’s unknown what the needs of the community will be decades from now, so the lease doesn’t need to be 50 years, but it certainly should be more than three years, noted longtime resident Joe Hanauer. As long as its relevant, it needs to remain a library, he said.

“How do we make certain that it remains a library for as long as people use it?” Hanauer asked. “I can imagine a number of ways to negotiate a lease that makes (sure) that takes place.”

He also strongly supported the city buying the property. Considering that there are outside agencies that own Laguna Beach roads or manage coastal projects, the city should take local control when they can, he noted.

“When we have an opportunity to own a key piece of property, we should,” Hanauer said. That way, “we can control what we do with it.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.