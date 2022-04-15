NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

Fair Game 041522

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Today is “Paint Out” day, then comes next week and Beth Leeds returns to her roots with Earth Day

TOM MARCHLaguna Beach, if you can get out and about today, you’ll enjoy World Arts Day in town. Artists from the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association will be painting at three different locations and the LPAPA Gallery will host a special community painting that someone could win.

The “Paint Out” locations will be at Treasure Island Park from 9-11 a.m., Main Beach Park/Promenade from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and at Heisler Park from 1-3 p.m.

You can meet and watch the artists up close as they create.

And, don’t forget to go by the LPAPA Gallery at 414 N. Coast Highway and enter to win their special painting in a free event.

• • •

Beth Leeds is a nice woman that I’ve had the pleasure of meeting during my somewhat short time here in Laguna. Still, to me, she’s somewhat of an enigma. She talks about having her hands in many things over the years that it almost seems too good to be true.

Obviously, it’s hard to argue as many records show her activism dating well back into the ‘70s and ‘80s. 

Her resume includes activities including “initiating a Walk to Save the Canyon” back in the late 1980s. She’s the published author of multiple books and she’s always staking a claim in things that have improved the local environment over the years.

All good things.

I can’t substantiate it, so I’ll just have to take her word for it, but Beth also claims to have “organized the first Earth Day in Laguna Beach at Main Beach Park” back in 1970 and that “thousands came to celebrate.”

I can tell you I wasn’t there. I was in my junior year of high school up in Northern California.

Well, Earth Day comes up again next week, on Friday, April 22. Beth says she’s “flexing her influence” by “hosting a Laguna Clean Ocean Challenge and getting toxic runoff out of our ocean by getting toxics out of our homes and businesses.” It doesn’t say how she’s going to do it, just that she will. So, we’ll all just have to wait and see how that goes.

She also announced that this year’s Earth Day festivities begin “at 6 p.m. on Main Beach to celebrate and watch the sunset together. It will be fun,” she said and she guarantees it!

Beth is also planning on “expanding (this) Earth Day Celebration to give out Heart Worlds to everyone to share in (her) spirit across Laguna.” She will also be the one waving a white truce flag calling for a worldwide cease fire and truce.

Good luck, Beth, I hope it works…nothing would make the world happier.

She also reminds me that everyone is invited.

• • •

I received a note from Wave Baker at Sound Spectrum following a talk we had recently after the death of Foo Fighters’ drummer and longtime Laguna Beach resident Taylor Hawkins.

He recounted “young” Taylor hanging around the store and wrote this: 

“To Taylor:

“You will always be with us at the Sound Spectrum…from the early times when that little kid “beat his drum” on the counter, record racks, display cases, even the floor with hands and feet flying – at times driving Jimmy nuts! 

“I heard that a few times Taylor couldn’t be stopped and got the boot. “What? You kicked out the Foo Fighters’ drummer? Are you crazy?!”

“Thanks kid, for “not stopping” and for all you gave us. I hope we gave you as much. Your heart will beat within us always, and you will inspire us to take care of all those that we care about.”

Fair Game Sound Spectrum display 4.15

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Wave Baker/Sound Spectrum

Bill Bryan put together this display of Taylor Hawkins’ artwork as a remembrance

• • •

News from The Artists Fund at the Festival of Arts Laguna Beach. Susan Hoehn and Linda Grossman have been appointed board members for the Art-To-Go Committee.

Art-To-Go is an annual fundraising show and sale of art donated by exhibitors. Funds raised support the Hardship Fund for artists in need.

Both new board members are certainly capable and people in the know. Susan is an exhibitor at Festival of Arts in the painting category, while Linda is an exhibitor in photography.

Welcome aboard.

Speaking of The Artists Fund, next time you’re at or near City Hall, swing by and check out the “Spring Collection” Artists Fund board of directors show in collaboration with the City’s Cultural Arts Department. It’ll be on display beginning Monday, April 18 through Friday, May 27.

On view will be 30 original pieces by board and committee members and award-winning artists from the 2021 Art-To-Go exhibition.

Finally, The Artists Fund President Wendy Wirth has been nominated by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance for their Arts Leadership Award.

The recognition honors “individuals and organizations that contribute to shaping the arts and culture of Laguna Beach,” so it’s no wonder that after more than 10 years of leadership service to the Artists Fund that Wirth has been singled out.

Wirth is also a landscape painter who has been a longtime exhibitor at the Festival of Arts.

Award winners will be announced at the LBAA Art Stars later this month.

• • •

Finally, here’s wishing you and your family a Happy Easter.

 

