 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

LBCAC presents Ryan Heflin and Friends FP 041522

LBCAC presents Ryan Heflin and Friends

LBCAC presents Ryan Heflin

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) presents Ryan Heflin and Friends on Saturday, April 16 from 8-10 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). In the spirit of Earth Month, join earthling Heflin and his stripped-down band for an intimate evening of earth-loving original songs. Heflin’s music is soulful, iconoclastic, singer-songwriter words, set to dark, hurts-so-good indie rock vibrations. To purchase tickets, which are $20 GA and $40 for VIP, click here. The LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

