NewLeftHeader

few clouds

59.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 30  |  April 15, 2022

Letters to the Editor 041522

Letters to the Editor

Proclamation too little, too late

It’s a nice gesture that the Laguna Beach City Council put a proclamation of support for Ukraine on their April 12, 2022 agenda. 

Too bad our library removed the peace sign and small United States and Ukrainian flags from the butterfly and fairy garden.

Actions speak louder than words.

Katy Moss

Laguna Beach

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.