Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 31  |  April 19, 2022

Laguna Live!’s upcoming Jazz Wednesdays FP 041922

Laguna Live!’s upcoming Jazz Wednesdays

Coming up at Laguna Live!’s Jazz Wednesdays series are two more dates featuring world-class artists.

Concerts are held at [seven degrees] where there is plenty of space for social distancing, a superior air ventilation system and all staff are masked. There is also a new menu available to prepurchase. Music takes place 6-8 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m. for the bar and prepaid lite bites.

Laguna Live! s Black Market Reverie

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Live!

Black Market Reverie

Wednesday, April 20: Swinging Speakeasy Jazz of Black Market Reverie.

Joining band leaders Lyman Medeiros, bass/vocals and Renee Myara, ukulele/vocals are Chris Wabich, percussion (Lucdacris, Sting, Leonard Cohen, (AC/DC), Sheila E. etc.); Matthew Yeakley, guitar (Kamasi Washington, Ambrose Akinmusire, Dave Binney, Walter Smith III, Joshua White, Thundercat etc.) and Rachel Grace, violin (Arianna Grande, Foo Fighters, Britney Spears, Will I. Am, Annie Lennox, Rickey Martin, etc.). Tickets are $35 plus a service fee; food is available for additional fees. Purchase tickets here, or by calling 949.715.9713. Food sales close by April 17.

Laguna Live! s Peter Erskine

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by TAMA

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

Peter Erskine

Wednesday, May 4: Grammy award-winning drummer Peter Erskine Trio. Joining Erskine in stage: Alan Pasqua, piano (Tony Williams, Jack DeJohnette, Paul Motian, Dave Holland, James Moody, Joe Williams, Bob Dylan, Santana etc.) and Darek Oles, bass (Charles Lloyd, John Abercrombie, Bennie Maupin, Lee Konitz, Victor Lewis, Harvey Mason, Billy Childs, Bob Sheppard, Los Angeles Jazz Quartet etc.) Tickets are $35 plus a service fee; food is available for additional fees. Purchase tickets here, or by calling 949.715.9713. Food sales close by April 28.

The new Jazz Menu* at [seven degrees]:

–Poached Salmon Salad, Avocado Croissant Sandwich with Dijon Aioli - $16.

–Chipotle Chicken Wrap with Crispy Bacon, Aged White Cheddar, Buttermilk, Shaved Lettuce, & Ranch Dressing - $15.

–Caesar Salad with Little Gem Lettuce, Hard Boiled Egg, Shaved Parmesan, Pickled Red Onions, & Garlic Parmesan Dressing - $14.

–Canyon Wedge with Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Crisp Bacon, Shaved Red Onion, & Peppercorn Dressing - $14.

–Tomato Caprice Salad with Mixed Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Gem Lettuce & Balsamic Dressing - $15.

*All sandwiches are served with a side salad and red wine dressing.

[seven degrees] is located at 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

