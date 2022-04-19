NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 31  |  April 19, 2022

Guest Column What is your relationship to 041922

Guest Column

What is your relationship to...life?

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

I’m not sure there is a bigger question than this. It bears repeating:

What is your relationship to…life?

I was recently in Sedona and read Eckhart Tolle’s A New Earth. And this question of his became my walking, rambling, meditation. “What is my relationship…to LIFE?!” Daunting. Spectacular. Galvanizing. Perhaps my favorite question of all time.

It opened the floodgates of inquiry for me. I spiraled it backwards to look at my relationship to my man, my child, my families of blood and soul…my portals of connectivity and on good days, communion. What was the majority experience of me showing up in the world? How is it that I am vulnerable? What feels pure and steadfast within my cells?

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Johnny Antezana

Dr. Vidya Reddy

One question led to another. What do I bring forth from the well of my essential self, and what do I keep in reserve, locked, frightened, greedy, proud, and practical? When I engage with people what is my motive? How do I greet strangers and friends with whom I have history?

What is my most regular waking thought?

What is my favorite feeling? Who am I trying to impress? How do I stand in crisis? Where does my generosity stop? What gets to the core of my core?

I actually didn’t need to delve into the deep recesses of my psyche. It turned out to be a remarkably basic exercise – one that I bet you could find your own answer to by the end of today. It all got down to this simple sub-plot question:

How am I with people?

I saw the pattern of truth emerge, a through-line to ALL of my interactions with people…with everyone, every one. Whether it is the closest members of family with whom I can be amazing or pathetic, or it’s the dude sliding my tea across the counter, there is a consistent energy and attitude that I bring to them. I can see the rhythm of it in my mind. It goes like this: I give off a honey-golden love warmth, an “I love you, we’re in this together” declaration. It’s pure and it’s innocent and is graciously global.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kavita Reddy

Then out comes this acuity, a kind of “I get you, I see you, and I’m very serious about it.” I’m not sure if it’s a natural intensity or if it’s a protective reaction that roots in fear, but often, my next level of vibe is either something along the subtle lines of “don’t eff with me,” or “you do your thing, I’ll do mine, and all is well.”

When I looked at my relationship to the humans (and my dogs counts as humans,) that I relate to, it became clear that I am a planet of love with a hair-trigger drawbridge that closes without much warning. I am, and this was somewhat heartbreaking for me to realize…I am somewhat reserved with my love.

It’s a long-term relationship. My vows are a work in progress 

And thus, my relationship to life is: Big Love. True Smile. Tricky Lock.

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time, 

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

