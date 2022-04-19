LPAPA Paint Out at Treasure Island, Main Beach and Heisler Park celebrates World Art Day
By DIANNE RUSSELL
At a recent City Council meeting, the City of Laguna Beach proclaimed April 15th as “World Art Day.” To commemorate the occasion, the nonprofit Laguna Plein Air Painting Association (LPAPA) invited everyone to join the celebration and come to Laguna for art experiences throughout the day.
LPAPA artists painted out at three locations – Treasure Island, Main Beach and Heisler Park. The LPAPA Gallery also hosted a special community painting in which participants “made their mark” and registered to win an original painting by Michael Obermeyer. The lucky winner was watercolor artist Kathy Panzl.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
(L-R) Toni Kellenberg, president and director of social media for LPAPA, and artists Fernando Micheli, Kathy Hornbeak and Mike Nunn
The date of April 15 was chosen to honor the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci, who was recognized as a champion of freedom of expression, tolerance, multiculturalism and a symbol of world peace.
Friday turned out to be a glorious sunny day, and due to the Good Friday holiday, Heisler Park was packed with people admiring the paintings and chatting with the artists.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Fernando Micheli, a long-time resident of Laguna Beach and a member of LPAPA, makes his mark on the community painting
“LPAPA was delighted to create an opportunity to interact with so many artists and visitors who ‘made their mark’ on our community canvas in celebration of World Art Day,” said Toni Kellenberg, president and director of social media for LPAPA. “We hope that the experience will inspire people to be creative and enjoy the beauty that surrounds us every day! We will have the ‘World Art Day 2022’ painting on display at the LPAPA Gallery (414 N. Coast Highway) through May 2nd.”
Founder of LPAPA Siam Caglayan was also on hand for a while to help visitors make their mark. LPAPA was founded in Laguna in 1996 with a mission to preserve the history of the plein air movement of 19th century California, to support the tradition as it exists today and to foster a network among plein air painters nationwide.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of LPAPA
Completed community canvas “World Art Day 2022.” Forty-three visitors to the LPAPA Gallery “made their mark.”
“We had a total of 43 visitors that made their mark,” said Kellenberg. “Between the three park locations, we had at least 30 artists (and probably more) painting outdoors. What a beautiful day it was in Laguna.”
There were both new and returning artists to the LPAPA Paint Out. We visited a few of them in Heisler Park.
This was the second year participating for Mary Christie, who is a member of LPAPA and has been plein air painting for five years. “I do half studio (painting) and half plein air,” Christie said. “I have been a psychotherapist for 25 years and painting helps me relax.”
Christie is inspired by the California landscape and lifestyle. She has studied with John Cosby and sold paintings through Forest and Ocean Gallery in Laguna.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Mary Christie is a repeat participant in LPAPA’s Paint Out
A member of LPAPA and newcomer to the Paint Out, Debbie Morines, has been a kindergarten teacher in the Saddleback District for 24 years. She’s anticipating her retirement in June with mixed feelings. “I’m sad to leave, but I’ll have more time to paint,” Morines said.
In response to the question of how long she’s been painting, she said, “I’ve been doing artwork with 5 and 6-year-old kids for 24 years.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
A first-time participant in the Paint Out, Morines will retire soon from teaching
Lee Munsell’s search for sites to paint have taken him up and down the West Coast. Even though he’s been painting for 50 years, and exhibited at the Festival of Arts in 2012 and 2013, he has only been plein air painting for three of those. “Before that, I painted in my studio,” he said.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Lee Munsell has been painting for 50 years
Finding a Monterey Cypress, called Old Veteran, to paint in Point Lobos State Reserve just three miles south of Carmel, California, was a game changer for his painting. The whole process of trying to capture the essence of that tree took about a year to complete. Since that time, his subject matter is primarily the west coast of the United States which is so varied and dramatic that it draws me back to paint it, again and again. According to his website, “The wildness of Big Sur, the rocky cliffs and Cypress trees of Carmel and Monterey and the fog-shrouded sea stacks of Oregon and Washington have been a source of inspiration to me for years.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Lisa Skelly fell in love with pastels in 2006
Lisa Skelly, owner of the HuseSkelly Gallery on Balboa Island, has been plein air painting for 24 years and has been a member of LPAPA for much of that time. “I started doing pastels in 2006 and fell in love with it,” she said.
After relocating to Newport Beach in 2017, Skelly resumed her longtime love affair with the ocean. This is where she met and connected with Debra Huse, the founder of Debra Huse Studio Gallery. Seascapes are Skelly’s favorite subject and continues to be what she paints most often. Skelly, who also teaches painting, has been included at the prestigious Sonoma Plein Air Invitational in 2019 and 2021.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Lisa Skelly
Skelly’s finished artwork
This day is also marked on the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) calendar as a worldwide celebration of art. World Art Day celebrates the work of all artists and recognizes the profound importance of art to inspire and enrich the lives of all human beings.
As described on the UNESCO website, “Art nurtures creativity, innovation, and cultural diversity for all peoples across the globe and plays an important role in sharing knowledge and encouraging curiosity and dialogue. These are qualities that art has always had. We must continue to support environments where artists and artistic freedoms are promoted and protected. In this way, furthering the development of art also furthers our means to achieve a free and peaceful world.”
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Stop by the LPAPA Gallery and check out the Community Canvas
On Friday, Laguna recognized and celebrated our community of artists, arts organizations, art educators, art business, galleries and all members of our community who participate and support the arts in Laguna Beach.
Visit the gallery in the historic El Paseo building in North Laguna’s gallery row (located between Jasmine and Myrtle streets). The gallery found this permanent home in August 2021.
LPAPA Gallery is located at 414 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.
For more information about LPAPA and their many events, go to www.lpapa.org, or call 949.376.3635.