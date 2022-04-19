NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 31  |  April 19, 2022

Fair Game 041922

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

The Historical Society to present exciting program on the history of Little League Baseball in Laguna Beach

TOM MARCHTo sports lovers, baseball is a rite of spring. And if you’re a fan, no matter what level of play, you’re going to love this. 

On Tuesday, May 17 from 7-9 p.m., the Laguna Beach Historical Society will present The History of Little League Baseball in Laguna Beach (the first 50 years) at the Susi Q Community Center. The presentation will be given by Frank Aronoff.

Here’s a little background to whet your appetite. Little League Baseball was organized in Pennsylvania back in 1939 and arrived in Laguna Beach 13 years later.

The Optimist Club of Laguna Beach (appropriately named) researched the program and persuaded three other local service clubs to join them in starting a league in town. At the time, it was only the third league chartered in California and remains as the oldest league operating in Orange County.

The four service clubs joining in, the Optimist, Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary, sponsored the initial four teams. Joe Roberts was elected the first league president; Nolan Doss was the first commissioner and Jack Norworth was the first honorary league president.

Two more teams joined the program in 1953 and another two in 1954.

Those eight teams split into two four-team leagues and operated that way until 1970, with a playoff between the two league champions playing each year head-to-head to determine the City Championship.

Other sponsors coming in to add to the success of local Little League were the VFW, Ray & Al’s, the Elks and Laguna Federal.

Over the years a minor league was added, as were Babe Ruth and T-ball leagues.

And Laguna through their Little League connections reached the big time.

First, remember Jack Norworth I mentioned above? Jack, a resident, actually wrote the lyrics to “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” a song still played today at every major league game during the seventh inning stretch.

And, if that’s not enough, one player even emerged from the ranks of Laguna Beach Little League to make it all the way to the Major Leagues. Damon Berryhill, a catcher, made his major league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 1987, and subsequently played for the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants, retiring in 1997. Damon even hit the game-winning homerun in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1992 World Series in leading the Atlanta Braves to victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Back to the special evening the Laguna Beach Historical Society has planned at Susi Q. A lot more of Laguna Beach Little League’s rich history will be on display, including old photographs and artifacts in Aronoff’s presentation.

The evening is a free community event. So, mark your calendars.

Please direct any questions to Laguna Beach Historical Society board member Karen Meier at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

And pretty strong rumors exist that those attending will enjoy a complimentary box of Cracker Jack while the supply lasts.

Sounds like a very fun evening!

• • •

REALTOR® extraordinaire Marcus Skenderian reminded us that this Saturday, April 23 from 7 a.m. until noon, is the Laguna Beach Community Garage Sale taking place in Top of the World and North Laguna neighborhoods.

Marcus says that this year more than 40 homes are participating, so he’s expecting there to be some treasures out there. 

If you have questions or need further details, call 949.933.5955.

B-t-w, thanks goes to Marcus and the support behind him from Coldwell Banker Realty for this fun community event designed really to get people outside and enjoying their neighbors.

• • •

I don’t have an artistic bone in my body. Perhaps if I had met a Hedy Buzan somewhere along the way in my life things would be different.

Hedy Buzan, through LOCA Arts Education, is offering a four-part workshop teaching techniques, step-by-step and in-depth, including “gesture, proportion, and value” to help students improve their overall drawing skills.

The “Sketching Secrets” classes run from 9-11 a.m., April 20-May 11 and will be held in the Susi Q art room of the Laguna Beach Community Center. They’re open to all levels, including beginners and the basic supplies are included.

The costs are $50 for LOCA members and $100 for guests.

To register, go here.

• • •

The Laguna Beach Unified School Board has a meeting this evening in person and broadcast live at www.lbusd.org/liveboardmeeting beginning at 6 p.m.

The meeting takes place in the Thurston Middle School Library.

There are a number of things on the agenda, including the approval of the course of studies for secondary schools for 2022-2023 school year.

• • •

This Saturday, April 23, Laguna Beach Pride 365 officially kicks off its “Summer of Pride” program with a Red, White, and YOU wine tasting fundraiser event at Bridge Hall & Courtyard at the Neighborhood Congregational Church.

The event will allow attendees to experience tastings featuring the wines of Baja California. Mixologist Rich Flores and Chef Justin Myers will prepare a wine and food pairing “like never experienced before” with this inaugural event.

There will also be an “exceptional array of silent auction items.”

Tickets, you ask are $35 pre-sale or $40 at the door and VIP tables are available at $450 for six guests and include a personal sommelier, Veuve Cliquot Champagne and specialty desserts.

For tickets or more information, go here.

 

