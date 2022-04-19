NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

63.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 31  |  April 19, 2022

Laguna Presbyterian Church to offer 041922

Laguna Presbyterian Church to offer Grief Support Group beginning April 25

Laguna Presbyterian Church invites all to join their six-week Grief Support Group, from 4-5:30 p.m. on Mondays beginning April 25. 

Grief happens. The feelings that result from the loss of a loved one can be intense, unpredictable and long-lasting. They are also unavoidable. Such grief is a natural, normal and necessary part of life. And while it can’t be avoided, it can be shared. 

Laguna Presbyterian Church exterior

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Presbyterian Church

Laguna Presbyterian Church’s Grief Support Group begins April 25

That is why Laguna Presbyterian Church offers a Growing Through Grief Support Group, a safe place for those in surrounding communities, not to avoid grief, but to successfully navigate it. A place where questions can be answered, strange feelings can be better understood and participants can rest in the comfort of others with a similar experience. 

If anyone in the community has suffered such loss, they are invited to join this six-week grief support group led by Rev. Jon Moore and therapist Deborah Sakach, both experienced grief counselors. Like the ocean, the emotions of grief often come in waves, large at first and then slowly diminishing over time. But at any moment a larger wave can surprise and overwhelm you, knocking you off your feet. When that happens, it is good to know that someone is near to help you back up. Whether someone is doing “fine” or grieving deeply, Rev. Moore and Deborah Sakach will guide participants through specific actions to process loss.

To register and receive course materials, call the church office at 949.494.7555.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 425 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.