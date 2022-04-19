NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 31  |  April 19, 2022

Lit to Life at Laguna Art Museum, April 23

On Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m., Laguna Art Museum (LAM) is bringing literature to life during a participatory story time that will have you making and moving.

 On the fourth Saturday of each month, you’ll craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of art’s role in their lives. Read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects, or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-5 learners and their families.

This month’s event will feature What We’ll Build: Plans for our Future Together by Oliver Jeffers, with a build-your-own city project that helps us explore our place in the multiverse.

Tickets: Museum Members, $7; Non-members, $14. For tickets, go here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

