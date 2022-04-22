NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

Enter the 24th Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest

Entries for the 24th Annual John Gardiner Community Poetry Contest will be accepted through April 30. All ages are welcome to enter, and prizes up to $100 gift certificates will be awarded in five age categories.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

John Gardiner, beloved poet

Participants may submit up to two original poems with the contest theme: “This Fragile Life.” Each poem should be no more than 25 lines of text. Please submit your poetry within the body of an email to Laguna Beach Library at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Include the following information: Name, Address, Phone Number and Grade Level or “Adult.” No attachments, please.

Public reading of the winning poems will be held on Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m.

This annual contest is supported by the Friends of the Laguna Beach Library.

Laguna Beach Library is located at 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach. Call 949.497.1733.

 

