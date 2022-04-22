NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

Messy Church offers Be-Attitudes 042222

What is a Be-Attitude? Answers are abundant at this month’s Messy Church, on Sunday, April 24 at 4-6 p.m., at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.

Messy Church welcomes children and adults of all ages to its interactive, joyful exploration of spiritual issues and Bible stories outside of traditional church services. “Using arts and crafts, science experiments and play-acting games, Messy Church shares the message that God loves us and we love one another,” said Barbara Crowley, its leader. 

 “Be-Attitudes are Blessings. Our activities will shower everyone with blessings galore. We’ll hunt for blessings and count our blessings,” added Crowley.

A community meal is always included with Messy Church.

A $5 donation per family is requested, but not required. RSVPs are appreciated, though not necessary. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For information, go to www.lbumc.org/ministries.

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the hill from the Gelson’s Shopping Center. The church is a reconciling congregation.

 

