 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

The Ocean Club of PMMC hosts speaker 042222

The Ocean Club of PMMC hosts speaker series featuring Surfrider CEO

Pacific Marine Mammal Center’s (PMMC) Women of The Ocean Club are presenting a special speaker series event hosted at the Carl Nolet Senior Hospitality Center on Thursday, April 28 from 6-9 p.m.

The evening features Dr. Chad Nelsen, CEO of Surfrider Foundation, whose program is on ocean plastic pollution and he will be taking questions from guests.

The Surfrider Foundation is the world’s largest grassroots network dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves and beaches through approaches that integrate coastal recreation with conservation. Dr. Nelsen grew up in Laguna Beach surfing, fishing and lifeguarding, and has earned a Doctorate at UCLA, a master’s degree in Environmental Management from Duke University’s Nicholas School for the Environment and a bachelor of science from Brown University.

The Ocean Club Chad Nelsen

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of PMMC

Dr. Chad Nelsen

“We are so excited about our collaboration with the Surfrider Foundation and we’re honored to have Dr. Nelsen join us at this event to talk about such an important issue regarding ocean plastics,” said Debbie Finster, VP of Philanthropy at PMMC and Ocean Club member. “The Pacific Marine Mammal Center inspires ocean stewardship through our marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation, science-based education and collaborative scientific research.”

Dr. Nelsen has many ties to PMMC as his dad, Jeff Nelsen, was previously on the board of directors and PMMC co-founder John Cunningham was his junior lifeguard instructor when he was a Sea Cub in the ‘70s.

In addition, there will be a special presentation on the 325-plus-year Nolet family business with an educational gin tasting. Tickets to the event include appetizers, small plates and a Nolet-hosted bar.

At the event, a $10 raffle opportunity will include entry into a drawing for a chance to win one of 10 custom-engraved bottles of Nolet Gin. The opportunity drawing is sponsored by Pacific City.

For tickets, which are $140 per person and $100 for Ocean Club Members and more information about the event, visit www.pacificmmc.org/oc-event. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Carl Nolet Senior Hospitality Center is located at 30 Journey, Aliso Viejo.

 

