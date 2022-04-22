NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 042222

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Spring temperature swings    

Dennis 5Local ocean temps have taken quite a tumble since last week. Here’s a brief list comparing the chilly temps on April 20th to the previous Wednesday’s temps. The first number represents the water temps from a week ago and the second number represents Wednesday’s temps at noon: Seal Beach, 64, 56; Huntington Beach, 63, 56; Newport Beach, 64, 55; Laguna, 64, 57; Dana Point, 64, 57 and San Clemente, 65, 57.

These sudden fluctuations are not unusual for this time of year as our spring months normally see the wildest mood swings from week to week. Some summers have them as well, but spring is definitely prime time for such events. The amount and strength of these swings varies from year to year.

It’s all about the day-to-day wind speed and the direction from which it blows. During the winter months, the water temps are fairly constant, averaging around 55-58 from December to March, but it’s been as cold as 49 in January of 1949 – and 49 for a brief time in February 1989. 

Those record cold readings occurred when there was a strong La Niña event going on. For example, during such an event, the Humboldt Current expands from the northern waters and presses much farther to the south. This affects the waters off Southern California, stretching far to the south even in the waters off the western coast of the Baja Peninsula. 

The opposite effect is felt when an equally strong El Niño event is present. A huge pool of much warmer tropical water expands far to the north, thus displacing the colder Humboldt Current, pushing that large pool of colder nutrient-rich water farther to the north. The mega El Niño on steroids in 1997-98 saw that huge pool of hot water pushing far to the north as early as March 1997. Laguna’s ocean temps felt the effect of that early arrival when unseasonably – in late March of that year – there were temps as high as 68 degrees by month’s end. 

By April 5, the temps broke the 70 degree barrier, shooting all the way up to 75 by the middle of April. They continued to stay warm, and there was little or no fluctuation in temps that entire spring. Additionally, the upwelling was pretty much cut off thanks to a complete lack of those gusty WNW winds that typically bring the colder water from the depths to the surface. All of that memorable spring, the winds were either calm for the most part – or when they did blow on a few occasions, they were generally at 10 mph or less blowing in from the South or Southeast. That was a freakish year, and I was loving it!

Here’s a tip for y’all when it comes to figuring out what the water temp might be on any given day. When you arrive at the beach and the flags are blowing swiftly to the left, expect colder water by the next day, as it normally takes at least 24 hours or so for the colder water to take effect. I might add, it’s okay if the WNW wind isn’t blowing more than 5-7 mph. However, when it climbs up into the 12-15 mph – over an extended period, say all afternoon – then you can expect a drop of at least 5 or more degrees by the very next day. I have documented a drop of up to 15 degrees overnight on more than one occasion. 

On the opposite end of the scale, if the flags are either limp or blowing to the right, expect the water temp to remain at levels from the previous day. I documented a radical swing of 30 degrees in just a matter of seven days back in May 1980 when the temp was up to 71 on May 19. Then the dreaded strong WNW winds up to 25 mph blew for a solid 36 hours as the temp tumbled to 53 only two days later. They remained at a frigid 53 degrees for three more days, then a round of fairly hefty winds out of the SSE blew for over two days, shooting the temp back up to a much more comfortable 66 degrees. See, it’s all about the local winds! Have a great weekend and we’ll get together again next Tuesday. 

Until then, ALOHA!

 

