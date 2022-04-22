NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

Breakers swim team honors seniors 042222

Breakers swim team honors seniors with special day

Photos by Scott Brashier

There’s an annual tradition at Laguna Beach High School with the swim team. Each year, the coaches honor their seniors, always at a home meet. This year it was against Marina on Wednesday, April 20.

Breakers swim team team swimmers with bouquets

Click on photo for a larger image

LBHS senior swimmers (L-R) Front row: Isabel Foley, Emily Shabunov, Lauren Smith, Ava Houlahan, Hannah Carver, Lexi Parness; Back row: London Boyd, Lela McCarroll, Carly Rohrer, Sean Theron, Will Kelly, Holden Seybold

When the team is gathered, the coaches say a few words about each swimmer and their notable performances over the years. Each swimmer is acknowledged and presented with a bouquet of flowers along with pointing out what college or career path each is committing to.

Breakers swim team Girls heat start

Click on photo for a larger image

Breakers swim team Boys heat start

Click on photo for a larger image

Breakers swim team 2 girls swimming

Click on photo for a larger image

Breakers swim team solo male swimmer

Click on photo for a larger image

It’s a nice tradition and this group of seniors will be missed.

 

