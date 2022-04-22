NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

By TOM JOHNSON

Two proposed hotel initiatives seem like the wrong way to do business

TOM MARCHCity Manager Shohreh Dupuis sent out an email earlier in the week announcing the Notice of Intent of two initiatives in town that are related to hotels.

The first is an initiative that would amend the Municipal Code requiring voter approval for major development projects relating to hotels. If passed, the initiative would create a Hotel Development Overlay Zoning District requiring hotel projects within it to comply to “density, parking, open space and height” requirements.

More specifically, the change would require voter approval for “a hotel adding more than 20 guest rooms, for major remodels and for development projects with significant illegal or unpermitted construction.”

First of all, let me be the first to say, I’m always in favor of preventing “illegal or unpermitted construction” for anything in town, whether it be a residence, a storefront/building or a hotel.

I mean, c’mon, do we really need an ordinance to enforce illegal?

As for the other two parts, adding guest rooms or major remodels, isn’t that why we elect officials to watch over our city? If it’s a concern of yours then find out their stance on these issues before they run for office. 

At the end of the day, do we really want a rule book to outline guidelines for each and everything being done in town? Too many rules and regulations will bring stagnation, which isn’t good for anyone.

Take a hotel remodel, for example. If the hotel owners want to invest money in their property by following the existing rules and regulations of the city, the Coastal Commission, et al, and get proper approval from all governing bodies, why shouldn’t they be permitted to do so?

If those approving the projects rub the residents the wrong way, vote them out of office. That’s the American way.

But think about it, a hotelier investing in their own property probably in turn means higher room rates to pay for those upgrades, which in turn translates back into higher Transit Occupancy Taxes being paid by visitors. Those funds underwrite public safety, fill potholes and so much more to make the city better. It’s one of the largest revenue streams for the city.

I’m not against oversight, I’m just against a system that is going to require a vote. It’s simply not a good system.

Okay, on the front end of this column, I said two initiatives. The other one is designed to force hoteliers into a number of rules and regulations that they’d be required to follow for employees and also determines new required wages to be paid to employees.

Is this really good?

The first part talks about the safety of employees, particularly when cleaning rooms alone, and/or encountering unruly guests. Nobody wants employees to be unprotected and there are plenty of solutions to easily counter that. One in particular that I’m very familiar with called Titan HST, a Newport Beach-based company, that has devices that can call for help in mere seconds. It’s commonly used in situations like this, in notifying schools in a moment’s notice of problems and much more.

But the initiative goes further than just safety. It also wants to do things like limit the number of rooms an employee could clean and the time required to do so. The initiative says that not having these protections in place interferes with “the employee’s ability to meet family, community and personal obligations.”

Whatever happened to going to work and just doing a job, and then going home. Why all the protections?

But it even goes another step further and says that the hotels in Laguna Beach should be required to pay employees a minimum of $18 an hour. This amount increases a dollar an hour each year, meaning that in 2026, for example, employees would be making $26 an hour.

Anyone running a business knows that having residents vote on what’s appropriate as a pay structure will lead to a plan for disaster.

Here’s the real way it should work. Hotels pay their amount and have their requirements as to the number of rooms cleaned, etc. If the employee doesn’t like it, quit and get a job somewhere else that provides better pay and different requirements.

If it becomes a problem in town and employees leave, the hotels will be forced to change their own strategies to attract new employees. It’s the way the country has always worked.

• • •

The Laguna Art Museum has announced two art professionals as Curatorial Fellows through early 2023. The two are Jean Stern and Rochelle Steiner. “They will assist in developing and presenting museum exhibitions and public programs.”

“The strong backgrounds and experience of both individuals will help define curatorial projects at Laguna Art Museum,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of the Laguna Art Museum. “These collaborations will build upon the quality of museum exhibitions, scholarship and programming, and instill confidence in the museum’s commitment to California art and artists.”

 

