NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

55.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 32  |  April 22, 2022

The Plant Man: herbs 042222

The Plant Man: herbs

By Steve Kawaratani

“Loneliness is black coffee and late-night television; solitude is herb tea and soft music.”

–Pearl Cleage

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

It has been said that man has discovered an herb for nearly every malady. Medicinal herbs were used long before the onset of recorded history; early man had various but limited herbal options for disease and recreation. The Chinese, Egyptians, Greeks and Romans have practiced herbal medicine for nearly 4,000 years, and along the course of time, many remedies and traditions have been passed on to our part of the globe.

Over the ensuing several millennium, our ancestors discovered that herbs were useful for reasons other than medicinal; namely for fragrance, flavor, relaxation and landscapes.

During the so-called Dark Ages, the air was often considered unhealthful to breathe. Little wonder, the streets served as garbage sites and probably smelled similar to a bad sewage spill. Strewing, nosegays and aromatherapy, all derived from herbs, provided fragrance to mask many of these everyday odors. The learned even considered herbs to possess properties that could ward off disease.

Old recipe books show that cooks used herbs to flavor beverages and season food. Of course, without refrigeration, meats were frequently served in a problematic state of decay. Without heavy seasoning, it would have been difficult to stomach many meals.

The Plant Man herbs Lavender

Click on photo for a larger image

Lavender, “Lavandula spp.”

Today, the tradition of herbs continues. Modern science allows us to isolate and identify the active ingredients of most plants. Scientists have discovered that certain herbs used for healing have a firm foundation in medicine. One of the best examples is lavender, which is used in treating pain, reducing blood pressure, relieving asthma symptoms and lessening the severity of menopausal hot flashes. Lavender is also grown for its essential oil, derived from the distillation of the flower spikes. The oil has cosmetic uses, as well as the aforementioned medical uses.

The Plant Man herbs Mint

Click on photo for a larger image

Mint, “Mentha spp.”

Mint has benefits beyond a primary ingredient for a Cuban mojito. It is rich in phosphorus, calcium and vitamins C, D, E & A, and can relieve indigestion and calm the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Additionally, many believe it can improve brain function, decrease breastfeeding pain, mitigate the common cold and mask bad breath. It is also easy to grow, from Laguna south to Baja California Sur.

One of my favorite uses of herbs is in teas. It has been said that tea can relieve a thousand different ailments, including loneliness and provides a sense of decency and luxuriousness.

I present my favorite beverage:

Catharine’s Herb Tea

1 1/2 cups cold water

1 tablespoon parsley

1 tablespoon sage

1 tablespoon rosemary

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon mint

1 teaspoon raw, unfiltered wild honey

Combine water and herbs in your teakettle. Cover and boil about 10 minutes. Uncover and simmer about 5 minutes. The tea is ready when the liquid is reduced by 1/3 and darker in appearance than a strong coffee. Strain into a suitable cup and add wild honey. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.