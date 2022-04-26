NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Bluegrass & BBQ is back at Laguna Live FP 042622

Bluegrass & BBQ is back at Laguna Live!

Tickets are on sale for Laguna Beach Live!’s Annual Bluegrass & BBQ. Taking place on Sunday, June 12, 4-7 p.m., this Laguna Live! favorite returns to the picturesque grounds at Laguna College of Art and Design, 2222 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

The award-winning band, The Barefoot Movement will be performing. Also joining the evening is local favorite Gnarly Q, who will serve up a delicious BBQ Buffet.

Bluegrass & BBQ Blackfoot Movement

The Barefoot Movement at Bluegrass & BBQ, 2018

Tickets in advance: $100 VIP (Includes: Concert, BBQ, reserved table and table service); $40 Concert & BBQ; $20 Concert only. Tickets are available at www.lagunalive.org, or by calling 949.715.9713. Non-VIP seating is theater style, first come, first served. Tickets at the door: $50 Concert & BBQ, $25 Concert only.

 

