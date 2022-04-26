NewLeftHeader

Hang a prayer, burden or hope on Laguna Presbyterian Church’s cross

It started at Christmas time, Dec. 4, 2020, when our town usually has Hospitality Night. That year, our town was not having our beloved event.

Laguna Presbyterian Church decided to have a weekend called “Season for Hope.” They all needed hope in that time of COVID. They had a guitarist playing in the sanctuary, a candle lighting station for reflection, Christmas trees decorated by their preschoolers and various other things. One of those things was a little wire Christmas tree where you could write a hope, a burden, a prayer and then attach it to the tree. Throughout the Christmas season, that year, they brought the little tree out to their outdoor Sunday service, too. The tree got full.

They wondered if they should move the little tree out to their Rose Garden. Someone suggested they put pens and paper out in the Crèche – their manger. They were surprised to find that the manger filled up with hundreds of these parcel tags that they used as paper.

It seemed there was definitely some kind of need. People were pouring their hearts out.

What to do, now, when the crèche gets put away? They came up with the idea of putting up a cross at the edge of their Rose Garden at Forest Avenue and 2nd Street. One of their youth was working on his Eagle Scout project and asked if he could make the cross for that project. He did and it was put in place on April 2021. He attached buckets to hold pens and the parcel tags.

Hang a prayer cross

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Presbyterian Church

Laguna Presbyterian Church’s cross in the Rose Garden is filled with meaningful thoughts

People stop by, write something on the tag and attach it to the cross. The cross is continually full. They have put out about 20,000 of the parcel tags for people to write on. Someone restocks the tags and pens and removes some to make room for more. The ones they remove are read and prayed for. They have read some extraordinary things on those tags. Some are filled with pain, some are filled with much happiness and encouragement.

If you’re strolling around town, come and see, or leave a prayer or hope as well. It’s definitely a witness to hope.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 425 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

Editor’s Note: Thursday, May 5 is National Prayer Day.

 

