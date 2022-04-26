NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Laguna Beach Garden Club May meeting 042622

Laguna Beach Garden Club May meeting features water-wise California native landscape architect

The Laguna Beach Garden Club is hosting its general meeting on Friday, May 13 at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall. If you are re-landscaping and want to know the best ways to make a practical landscape for your outdoor living, they have the speaker for you. His specialty is creating affordable, beautiful, useful, water-wise sustainable gardens. His services are scaled to the needs of the average homeowner’s ambition and budget.

Laguna Beach Garden Club Goodnick

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Garden Club

Billy Goodnick

Santa Barbara landscape architect, Billy Goodnick hosts a local TV garden show, teaches college-level and adult education classes and in his off hours, provides a solid back beat playing rock & roll drums with King Bee. He earned a degree with honors in landscape architecture from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and was a city landscape architect for Santa Barbara. 

Goodnick’s lively, entertaining photo-packed presentation starts by demystifying the design process used by professionals then introduces many of the easy-grow water-thrifty garden friendly California natives that will assure a beautiful garden for years to come.

Social hour with refreshments takes place from 9:30-10 a.m. The meeting begins promptly at 10 a.m. If you are not yet a member, join this meeting as their guest and see if are interested in becoming a member.

For more information, contact Lynn Jax at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

