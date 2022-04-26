NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Nuance Home + Lifestyle to hold Moms 042622

Nuance Home + Lifestyle to hold Moms and Mimosas event

Celebrate Mother’s Day in style and attend Nuance Home + Lifestyle’s 5th Annual Moms and Mimosas event on Friday, May 6 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Peruse the boutique’s collection of jewelry, skincare, fashion accessories, and gifts honoring the significant females in your life while Nuance provides light bites and refreshments.

Nuance Home interior

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Nuance Home + Lifestyle

Celebrate Mother’ Day at Nuance Home + Lifestyle

In addition to finding the perfect “something” for your mother, wife, or special someone, Nuance will donate a portion of the day’s sales to the Laguna Beach High School Water Polo and Swim teams.

While the boutique will remain open for regular business, guests who wish to attend Moms and Mimosas are encouraged to RSVP at https://nuance-home.com/collections/gifts/products/moms-mimosas-event-ticket.

Nuance Home + Lifestyle is located at 384 Forest Ave., Suite 3, Laguna Beach.

 

