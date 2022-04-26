NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Laguna Dance Festival receives $5,500 grant 042622

Laguna Dance Festival receives $5,500 grant from FOA Foundation

Laguna Dance Festival (LDF) is grateful and wishes to thank the FOA Foundation for awarding them a $5,500 grant. This gift will help support the 2022 Summer Intensive and student scholarships. The weeklong dance education and coaching classes are designed for pre-professional students in Orange County and gives them access to world-class dance educators. The Intensive is scheduled for June 20-25 at the Laguna Beach High School Dance Studio. 

“Art is such an important part of Laguna Beach and the FOA Foundation has been a generous contributor to LDF over the years,” said Joy Dittberner, executive director of the Laguna Dance Festival. “Grants from the FOA have allowed LDF to continue educating and supporting the next generation of young dance artists within our community.”

Desmond Richardson of Complexions Contemporary Ballet teaching a master class

Laguna Dance Festival is one of Orange County’s major cultural event producers, delivering world-class dance and education since 2005 and showcasing new and established dance companies and artists. 

Since 2005, the award-winning LDF has presented world-class dance performances in theaters, on film, and public spaces, reaching thousands annually and exposing new audiences to professional concert dance. Laguna Dance Festival is a nonprofit organization deeply dedicated to the arts and community. The organization is committed to collaboration, dance presentation and education through an artistic lens that strategizes innovative ways to commission artists, educate young dancers and unite people of all ages and cultures. In addition to its mission to present world-class dance performance and increase public appreciation for the art, LDF is committed to the highest quality dance education and provides opportunities for aspiring artists through master classes, workshops, intensive programs and scholarships.

For more information, visit https://lagunadancefestival.org/.

 

