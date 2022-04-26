NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Women of Distinction Legacy Award Celebration 042622

Women of Distinction Legacy Award Celebration honored Dr. Ginger Osborne, Laguna Beach among the awardees

On Thursday, April 21, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris along with Girls Inc. co-hosted an event where six women were recognized for their distinguished service and leadership within our communities. Among them was Dr. Ginger Osborne, Laguna Beach.

The event was held at Marina Park Community and Sailing Center Event Room in Newport Beach. In addition to Petrie-Norris, Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf was in attendance.

Ginger Osborne, Ph.D., Laguna Beach, is a retired psychology professor at Santa Ana College. Additionally, Osborne is a community leader in Laguna Beach, where she simultaneously served as president of both Village Laguna (the largest civic organization in the city) and the South Laguna Civic Association. She has lobbied Congresspersons on Capitol Hill in support of The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. In Laguna Beach, she has secured endorsement of this measure from Mayor Sue Kempf.

“I work on climate policies to improve our health and to reduce the effects of climate change, and I do it because I look at the younger people and I can’t wait to see what is in store for them,” said Dr. Ginger Osborne.

Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris opened the event by recognizing some incredible and historic developments that took place in the last month on the national and state level. She noted that on March 31, Eleni Kounalakis, California’s Lieutenant Governor became the first woman ever to sign a bill into law here in California.

She also mentioned the historic Senate vote to confirm Kentanji Brown Jackson as the 116th Supreme Court justice, making her the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

“We also have trailblazers right here in our community and I am so excited to celebrate them.” Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris said.

Every year, Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris’ office recognizes Women’s History Month by opening up nominations for Women of Distinction. This event highlights and honors women across the 74th Assembly District for their service and leadership within our communities. There were 150 nominations for the Women of Distinction.

 

