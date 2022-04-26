NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

65.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Where’s Maggi Answer 042622

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Winner, winner chicken dinner goes to Judy Barry! She’s the only one who knew where to find Maggi this week – she was with Frida on Goff Street.

Thanks everyone for playing along. Check in on Friday for a new surprise!

Wheres Maggi 4.26

Click on photo for a larger image

Frida – found on Goff Street alley

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.