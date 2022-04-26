A whale of a tale: Laguna Art Museum celebrates FP 042622

A whale of a tale: Laguna Art Museum celebrates Earth Day with “An Ocean Love Story”

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

What better way to honor Earth Day, April 22, than focusing on the ocean –which not only covers more than 70 percent of our planet’s surface, but is an integral part of Laguna’s culture. However, the evening’s gathering was not only an ocean love story, it was also a love story about a unique inhabitant of its waters – Hvaldimir, the Russian spy beluga whale and star of the evening.

Guests were requested to wear white to commemorate Hvaldimir.

It’s impossible not to fall in love with “Vlad,” the white beluga whale featured in filmmaker Regina Crosby’s upcoming documentary, Spywhale. Attendees were treated to a preview, and it was clear why Crosby is so passionate about Vlad and his plight. Filmed in Norway, the story chronicles the famous friendly beluga whale who escaped his Russian military captors.

(L-R) Filmmaker Regina Crosby, Courtney Vail, Oceanic Preservation Society and OneWhale Policy Director with Cyndi Devereaux

Most residents are familiar with local ocean conservationist Rich German from the photos of his daily paddle board excursions and the sea life that often accompanies him. He has been in the water nearly every day since 2010 and a paddle boarding encounter with four Orca whales turned his hobby into a commitment to help protect the ocean and sacred life that calls it home.

“I have been paddle boarding every day for 12 years in sacred waters, photographing and videotaping,” German said. “I can’t find words to describe the effect these animals have on my life. They saved me. We have more species of dolphins here than anywhere else. On January 6, 2015, a pod of Orcas changed my life. Nothing happens by coincidence, and it was a sign to do everything I could to save them. In 2019, I learned the story of Vlad from Regina and that they were seeking a sanctuary for him.”

German is the founder of the Project O and the president of OneWhale. On Friday, he brought artists, conservationists and scientists together on behalf of the ocean and its creatures.

Rich German (on right) plays with two LBHS musicians

OneWhale’s mission is to protect one whale, Hvaldimir, so that they can protect many. OneWhale supports Hvaldimir’s safety, survival and entitlement to an enriched and natural life.

For two and a half years, OneWhale has documented and observed Hvaldimir’s journey. Hvaldimir, as named by Norwegian locals, is a young male beluga whale who arrived in Norway wearing a harness in April 2019. Upon his arrival, it was clear he was a trained whale and pursued interactions with humans. Hvaldimir has spent the majority of his time at busy industrial salmon farms, which poses a workplace hazard and environmental liability for the salmon industry.

Additionally, there has been a dramatic increase in unregulated tourism targeted at Hvaldimir, which is often dangerous. He has been injured by boat propellers, sharp objects and fishing hooks. To address these public concerns, OneWhale created the “Team Hvaldimir Public Safety Program” to educate the public and cultivate a working relationship with salmon farms.

Julie Perlin Lee

Executive Director of LAM Julie Perlin Lee welcomed the attendees and introduced the presenters for the evening. “It’s fabulous for you to be here for ‘Ocean a Love Story’ to raise awareness of the ocean as a safe place for all. We’re so grateful for the speakers tonight who help make a difference through the medium of art. We will also have a sneak preview of Rebeca Méndez’ film the Sea Around Us which will be featured in our 10th annual Art & Nature exhibition opening on November 3. It’s a cautionary tale, and we champion Rebeca and artists like her who help reach new audiences and make changes through art. Tonight, we celebrate the many voices of the ocean: Rich German, Regina Crosby, Courtney Vail and Dr. Diana Reiss.”

Rebeca Méndez previewed her art film “The Sea Around Us” which will be part of LAM’s 10th annual Art & Nature exhibition

Méndez is an artist, designer, and professor and chair at UCLA, Design Media Arts, where she is founder and director of the CounterForce Lab, a research and fieldwork studio that harnesses the power of art and design to engage with the reality of global ecological crisis and its ties to environmental injustice.

“It’s amazing to be part of this experience. The project is a work in progress.” said Méndez. In a LAM publication about her film, she recalled, “Last summer on Crystal Cove Beach, I witnessed about 200 local junior lifeguards run into the surf at the same time. Such a celebration of the joy of life! However, it was painful to know that a mere 30 miles from there, half a million barrels of DDT lay rotting and oozing on the ocean floor. Even if hidden from sight, the folly of mankind could not be on fuller display.”

Filmmaker Regina Crosby

Not only does Crosby want to find sanctuary for Vlad, she hopes to change the horrific circumstances of captivity and whaling. “Norway is still one of three countries that allows the killing of whales,” she said, “but now because of Vlad, they’ve stopped serving whale meat.” Crosby just recently traveled to Norway to visit him, and it’s obvious from the film the bond that has developed between them. “We’ve created an amazing team. Our vision is to protect this one whale and also make a difference in the big picture. He deserves protection and needs help to keep him alive.”

Rich German addresses guests. Courtney Vail (left) and Dr. Diana Reiss in background

Experts are assessing the best solution for Hvaldimir and Norway. One solution for his immediate safety and protection is to relocate him into his own safe fjord, and create a protected nature reserve around the world’s most famous beluga whale. A protected reserve will allow Hvaldimir to have protection from tourists and allow him to live his life in the most natural way possible. Their vision is to offer this extraordinary place as a refuge for other whales who have been rescued from concrete tanks. The goal of OneWhale is that Hvaldimir will be joined by more of his kind and potentially released into a wild habitat.

(L-R) Shadi Pourkashef, Secretary General World Kindness USA and LAM Executive Director Julie Perlin Lee

As reported by OneWhale, the folks in Hammerfest not only stepped up for Hvaldimir out of their love for him, but have committed to creating a home for other whales in need. By springtime, the project was approved for the next phase of a possibilities study, and announced to the world, and The Norwegian Whale Reserve project was born. The extraordinarily swift work continued and the project was met with overwhelming positivity by the community, moving to the next phase. After a careful review, an enormous fjord has been selected for the next step of review and approvals.

Courtney Vail

Vail is a senior policy professional who has worked within the conservation and animal welfare field for more than 30 years. As a conservation biologist and social scientist, Vail has served as a tactical adviser and campaign strategist for non-governmental organizations and has led strategic initiatives in the private sector. She also has held positions within several government agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Environmental Protection Agency. She holds a B.S. in Wildlife and Fisheries Science/Natural Resource Management and a M.S. in Psychology.

“We need to shift the mindset,” Vail emphasized. “They kill 500 whales each year in Norway. Every single whale life matters.”

According to www.worldwildlife.org, beluga whales are on the threatened species list with only 150,000 in existence.

Dr. Diana Reiss

Dr. Reiss is a cognitive psychologist, marine mammal scientist and professor in the Department of Psychology at Hunter College and the Animal Behavior and Comparative Psychology Doctoral program at The Graduate Center, CUNY. She is the co-director of the Animal Behavior and Conservation MA and Certificate Program in the Psychology Department of Hunter College. The focus of the lab is on dolphin cognition and communication, comparative animal cognition and the evolution of intelligence. She is also scientific adviser for OneWhale.

“We would like to translate science into protecting animals and impact all

whales,” said Dr. Reiss. “Ninety-five million years ago, we had common ancestors.”

One thing is certain, OneWhale was created to give a voice to Hvaldimir, and on Friday, many voices spoke – not only on his behalf, but for all whales.

For more information about OneWhale, or to donate to this cause, go to www.onewhale.org.