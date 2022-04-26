NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

65.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 33  |  April 26, 2022

Laguna Beach Firefighters Association presents check 042622

Laguna Beach Firefighters Association presents check to Moorea Howson for film project

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Friday, April 22 was a good day all around. Not only did we celebrate Earth Day, but the Laguna Beach Firefighters Association honored Moorea Howson with a check for $1,000 for the film that is being made about her. 

“We were very excited to hear that our dear friend Moorea “Moe” Howson was having a movie made about her life,” said Firefighter Matt Rolfe, who organized the get together at Main Beach. “Moe was born with a rare genetic condition known as Williams Syndrome, but she doesn’t let her condition slow her down in any way. We were fortunate enough to donate $1,000 towards the production of the film.” 

Laguna beach check

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) David Lopez, Cesar Quiñonez, Moises Gonzalez, Chip Gilmore, Danny Kalscheuer, Brian Adams, Scott Hammond, Chris Ornelas and Matt Rolfe with Moorea Howson

A film professor at Chapman University, Christine Fugate was able to capture a very raw, happy moment of Moe’s when she won homecoming queen her senior year at Laguna Beach High School six years ago. This moment inspired Fugate to make a movie about Moe. Fugate has been funding the project on her own along with others who have donated their time. 

In addition to being a film professor, Fugate is also a director of documentary films, a journalist, interviewer and author. 

Laguna beach christine

Click on photo for a larger image

Christine Fugate

As stated on her gofundme page, Moe and her family (her mother Kris, dad Robert and sister Jade) want to share their story of hope, joy and love. For the past six years, their friend Fugate has followed Moe’s life for a documentary film, Queen of Hearts. The film shows Moe sharing secrets with Arianna, a BFF who lives with Arthrogryposis and Ocular Motor Apraxia. Moe’s friend, Jordan, lives with ASD, Autism Spectrum Disorder. All three are working hard to create a life for themselves in a world that views them only as disabled.

The movie is nearing completion and will be seen all over the nation and possibly the world. Fugate hopes the project will inspire awareness and research funding for Williams Syndrome.

Laguna beach Moe

Click on photo for a larger image

Moe wrote a wonderful note which she read to the firefighters

“Williams Syndrome causes extensive cardiovascular problems and developmental delays,” said Rolfe. “Although we know her as ‘the girl that never has a bad day’ she most definitely does have bad days. Moe has had nine heart surgeries in her short lifetime and copes with her day to day hardships just like we do.”

Yet, she continues to embrace life with excitement, gratitude and hope. Along with being chosen by her peers as Homecoming Queen, she has competed in Special Olympics and studied EMT training in high school.

Moe went on to compete in the California State Homecoming Queen competition. Though she didn’t take the crown, she took something far more meaningful and true to her spirit – the most congenial contestant in the field. The title earned her a trip to the Liberty Bowl in Memphis with 72 other Homecoming Queens to entertain a crowd of 75,000 fans.

Laguna beach with parents

Click on photo for a larger image

Moe with her parents Kris and Robert kneeling next to the check

“Moe has always been a huge supporter of the fire department and lifeguards as she routinely shows up to events asking to help in any way possible,” Rolfe added. “The smile on her face is meant to inspire as she is always putting others before herself.”

“The movie is about hope, acceptance and loving each other, whether we have a disability or not,” said Moe.

To donate to the film, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/mooreahowson.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.