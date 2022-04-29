I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change FP 042822

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!: A peek behind the curtain

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jason Niedle

Twenty-five years ago, when I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (“Perfect/Change”) debuted at the Laguna Playhouse, the musical comedy was barely a year old. Even back then, it was already on its way to becoming one of the longest running off-Broadway productions of all time. For good reason. If you’ve ever married, divorced, parented, dated, lost a spouse, longed for love or just observed relationships from afar, you will relate to large chunks of this rom-com romp.

In celebration of the Playhouse’s centennial anniversary, Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard revived one of the theater’s all-time favorite productions. “This delightful show is not just a love letter to those who have dared to experience that contemporary conundrum known as ‘the relationship,’” Richard said, “but a love letter to our 100 years bringing live theatre to Laguna Beach.”

(L-R) John Adkison, Alison Nusbaum, MaryAnn DiPietro and Danny Crowe star in “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!” at the Laguna Playhouse

The cast of four guides the audience through 20 musical vignettes, from dreaded first dates to effective funeral pick-up lines. Along the way, you’ll recall how having a baby may have caused you to regress (“When I’m hurt, I get a boo boo. When I sleep, I take a su su.”). There’s first-time sex (“Pop the Champagne, break out the cologne; turn up the moonlight and turn off the phone”), marriage sex (“I cooked dinner in the wok, I washed every shirt and sock, so tonight I’m gonna rock and roll like hell”) and bad sex (“See how easy it is when you let a no-nonsense litigator handle the negotiations of lovemaking?”). There’s the tenderness of still being madly in love after 30 years (“Shouldn’t I be less in love with you?”). And the ambivalence of falling in love late in life (“I can live with that”).

(L-R) Danny Crowe, John Adkison and MaryAnn DiPietro perform “The Baby Song” as Adkison ponders what happened to his friends since they became parents

I caught up with cast members Alison Nusbaum (Woman #2) and Danny Crowe (Man #2) to hear about their experiences in staging this laugh-out-loud but technically challenging production. The show was nonstop fun, made all the richer by learning a few backstage backstories.

I love you – who are you? Alison Nusbaum reflects on the benefits of working with a new cast

Veteran cast member Alison Nusbaum comes to the production from a unique perspective. She played the same role in the same play at the Surflight Theatre in New Jersey last fall. The plan had been to move the whole production, including the entire cast, to Laguna Beach this spring. But showbusiness being what it is, three members of the cast got other gigs and things fell apart. A casting call went out and John Adkison, MaryAnn DiPietro and Danny Crowe slid seamlessly into their new roles.

Nusbaum and DiPietro lament the lack of good single men in “Single Man Drought”

“One of the challenges for me which was different – I came in already knowing the show and with a certain idea in my mind about how things were supposed to be. I had to let all that go,” said Nusbaum. “Every actor is going to bring something different. I had to leave myself open for different interpretations of things. It’s great because I’ve found a lot of moments that I didn’t find first doing this show because I’ve had more time.”

Nusbaum’s opening number casts her as a career woman who’s tired of the endless string of dead-end dates, but nonetheless longs for love. She’s busy, busy, busy. Can’t they skip the whole first date shenanigans? But exactly where is the ideal place to be in a relationship? Second date? Sixth date? After the sex? Before the first fight? The answer is funny, but also poignant. What if we’re so busy, we miss out on living our lives?

“The technical stuff was already in my body, so I was allowed to dig deeper into some things,” Nusbaum said. “I also found new moments all over the place because what one person might have given and taken from me as an actor the first time might be totally different from what another actor might give or take from me doing the same thing.”

In any other production, Nusbaum’s solo scene as a perpetual bridesmaid could teeter on tired cliché. But by reflecting on how each one of those once-envious marriages ended in disastrous divorce, she elevates the usual formula into new and hilarious territory. And her comedic choreography in “Marriage Tango” as she plays an exhausted mom attempting to remember the forbidden delights of intimacy saves it from feeling like the usual marital trope.

(L-R) Nusbaum and Adkison play married parents about to enjoy some adult entertainment

“The musical very quickly went from being a show that I knew very little about to one of my now favorite shows that I’ve ever performed,” said Nusbaum. “You go through a different range of emotions. Some of the vignettes are very funny, some are very touching and heartwarming. The script lets you dig into a myriad of different roles which is, again, not something you get to do often within the course of one show.”

From a young singleton to an elderly widow, Nusbaum inhabits every role – and every stage of life – with surprising ease. Some of that might be the result of having already been-there-done-that in real life.

“In this show I can easily draw from real life on just being a woman of a certain age. I am very proud to say that I will be 45 this summer. Coming into it at that age, there’s a lot of stuff that happens in this show that I can look at and say, ‘Yeah, that was 10 years ago. Yeah, that was 15 years ago. Yep, that was yesterday.’”

Bringing life onstage: Danny Crowe’s recent engagement adds new dimensions to his characters

Danny Crowe – whose many parts in Perfect/Change include a priest, a felon, a new dad, an older father, an octogenarian seducer and a typical young stud – might be one of the youngest members of the cast, but he brings the full range of human experience and humor to his roles. He seems equally comfortable as the confident tough guy and the vulnerable senior citizen.

“To quote our music director, ‘These characters live on the large side of the truth,’” Crowe said. “They’re these animated people that we see at very different stages in their lives, so we can stretch them and take them in a bunch of wacky and different directions.”

(L-R) Danny Crowe, John Adkison, MaryAnn DiPietro and Alison Nusbaum perform “Hey There, Single Guy/Gal” as Crowe grows furious with his son for breaking up with his girlfriend

Crowe has some experience writing comedy and brought all those skills to the stage. “This play feels like a musical Saturday Night Live. All these different vignettes with all these different characters,” he said. “You’ve got to make sure that characters are really different from one another and that they’re specific. It’s easy when you’re doing comedy for things to look messy. Specificity and technicality often go out the window when someone’s trying to be funny. That’s why comedy is harder. You also can’t have a weak link in your batch.”

There definitely are no weak links. The other cast members, Adkison and DiPietro, both deliver stellar performances. They begin as two insecure nerds on an awkward first date and conclude with DiPietro filming a caustic dating video that comically oozes over with anger at her ex.

“With just the four of us, there’s no hiding,” said Crowe. “There’s no blending into a big group number. Everyone is really exposed. But we each raised the bar for one another’s standards. We all came out of the gate with bold choices [about how we’d play these characters] and brought our ‘A’ game.”

(L-R) Danny Crowe and MaryAnn DiPietro perform while backed up by band members Julia Hoffmann (violin) and Grant Alexander Brown (bass)

Each actor also brought their own life experiences to the stage. Crowe recently got engaged. His fiancée is a fellow thespian, director and choreographer. That meant, prior to the pandemic, they were both on the road most of the time.

“It went from us never getting to see one another because we were traveling to then only seeing one another when the big lockdown happened,” Crowe said. “We had these two extremes of experiencing our relationship. I never saw her and then she was the only person I saw for a year. I think we can handle everything in the middle.”

Crowe is careful to keep his giddiness in check on stage. “I’ve got to watch myself because I am very happily recently engaged as of last November. I’m currently picking out stuff for my wedding. So, I connect more to the positive scenes, whereas I’ll sometimes balk at some of the numbers where I’m complaining about my wife. But that’s just where I am in my life right now, which is a really good place.”

Still, Crowe said, he can see himself and his fiancée in many of these scenes. “It’s interesting to look at some of the sketches and think, ‘Ah, she does that. Or, I do that.’ You can see all the way down the road of your life in doing all these different parts.”

Director and choreographer Paula Hammons Sloan returns to the Playhouse after recently staging Spitfire Grill last February. She’s also directed and choreographed Footloose, All Shook Up and Hairspray, and choreographed Ring of Fire and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story.

“Paula has done a great job at helping us along with very specific direction that still gives us the ability to play, try things and bring a lot of our own stuff to the table,” said Crowe. “She’s brought the better work out of all of us and been our wonderful captain at the helm. She deserves all the accolades.”

(L-R) Alison Nusbaum celebrates her adult daughter MaryAnn DiPietro receiving a phone call from a man

Perfect/Change is an ideal theatrical palate cleanser after the pandemic. Masks are no longer required inside the theater, so audiences are welcome to gather together once again, see each other’s smiles and laugh. And after being trapped at home for a few years with our partners, there’s plenty to laugh about.

“It’s something you should see with your significant other, with someone you just started dating, with someone you just married, and see where you fit into our fun little timeline,” said Crowe. “The play has got a lot of heart to it. It’s very silly and wacky, but there’s a lot of substance and a lot of truth.”

For tickets, COVID protocols and information, visit the Playhouse website at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/.