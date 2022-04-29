NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 34  |  April 29, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 042922

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

What’s swell about swells! 

Dennis 5Here in Lagunaville at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the sun was out after a gray morning, but it was still on the cool side at 62 degrees. Local ocean temps remain on the burly side with readings of 56-59 degrees across the county.  However, it’s looking like those temps could be on the upswing thanks to some brisk winds from the SSE at 12-14 mph that have been blowing steadily from that direction since early Thursday morning. 

If they continue through Thursday afternoon, I wouldn’t be surprised if local water temps climb back up into the low 60s. The fact that our surf as of late has been from the SSW has little effect on our water temps. Like I mentioned before, it’s pretty much all about local winds and their direction and velocity, so swell direction has very little to do as far as dictating what our water temps will do from day to day. I’ve seen strong south swells with water temps as cold as the mid to upper 50s, and I’ve also seen some strong WNW or NW swells where the water temps have been as warm as the low to mid 70s and not dropping at all during the whole swell. 

Speaking of south swells, it’s time to turn our attention to the Southern Hemisphere and soon, the Tropics in the Eastern Pacific of our Northern Hemisphere. After enduring yet another lackluster winter swell season, we’re hoping for an improvement in our surf this coming summer. Down Under in a zone called “The Roaring 40s,” some deep lows are starting their engines in that general area, some 40-50 degrees south of the Equator. They are off the southern coasts of Australia, Tasmania and New Zealand, traveling eastward across the vast South Pacific for sometimes thousands of miles. 

These lows are responsible for at least 60% of our surf from say, April to October here in our neck of the woods, but there has been significant swell action from that Hemisphere in every month of the year – just not as frequently as the period from April to October. The Southern Hemisphere’s winter storm belt is much like the Northern Hemisphere’s central and north Pacific storm belt during our winters. During that time, strong lows form off Asia and trek thousands of miles toward their destination of the Pacific West Coast of North America from Alaska all the way to the west coast of the Baja Peninsula. 

The thing about Northern Hemisphere Pacific lows is eventually they make landfall whereas Southern Hemisphere lows on occasion travel full circle. They don’t encounter any land masses on their journey as they go from well south of Australia, trek to the east for several days, eventually reaching a point well south of Tierra del Fuego. Then they continue eastward, reaching a point well south of Cape Town, South Africa, then on through the extreme southern Indian Ocean – and days later – make it all the way to their original birthplace, far to the south of Australia. 

That occasional journey around the globe can take up to a month! A couple of weeks after Southern California sees a huge swell from one of these Roaring 40s lows, that same system is sending epic double overhead waves to places

like Jeffrey’s Bay in deep South Africa, and then lighting up spots in places like Sumatra and Indonesia. Because our big swells from say New Zealand can travel up to 7,000 miles to reach Southern California’s south swell spots, that long journey can take that huge swell a week to 10 days to arrive at our beaches. 

As a result, these swells break at long intervals between swells, as much as 20 seconds on some occasions. Remember, the longer interval between waves, the greater distance that wave generating low is located. South swells from summertime Mexican hurricanes have only about 10-second intervals between waves because the wave generating system is much closer to us. That is more like 1,200-1,500 miles from us instead of the 6,000-7,000-mile distance to the Roaring 40s. Had enough? Me too. 

Have a great weekend, ALOHA!

 

