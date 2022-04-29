NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 34  |  April 29, 2022

The Plant Man: late April gardening

By Steve Kawaratani

“A garden…is the purest of human pleasure.”

–Francis Bacon

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

The harbinger of mid-spring brings challenging pleasure to our ever-evolving gardens. The mornings have alternated between temperate and heavy rain; the combination has encouraged both snails and slugs (I tread carefully as not to walk on someone’s pet) and fungus gnats in our lawn.

No matter the weather’s inclination, gardeners are faced with an increasingly warmer afternoon sun that requires timely watering of new plantings, while consciously observant of water conservation imperatives.

Late April’s gardening list begins with mulching everything, including annuals, perennials and trees. This will help to conserve moisture and reduce water consumption. Mulching will also discourage weeds and keep roots cool.

Remember to water your tomatoes and roses deeply and infrequently. Even levels of soil moisture are the key to success! Roses should be fed with a balanced fertilizer – Miracle Gro for Roses is an excellent product; feeding is particularly important after a flower display ends. Annuals, perennials and vegetables will also benefit from monthly applications of fertilizer. Established plantings should be watered as needed, in response to the weather, rather than on a time schedule.

The Plant Man late Black spot

Black Spot, Diplocarpon rosae

Be on the lookout for spring fungal infestations like black spot on roses. Black spot is an overwintering fungus which manifests in dark spotting of rose leaves. While removal and disposal of infested leaves is my recommendation, a gardener can use a solution of one teaspoon of dissolved baking soda in a quart of warm water as a prophylactic remedy.

With the anticipated warmer weather soon upon us, raise the lawn mower so the grass is cut higher. Water deeply as possible to encourage deeper root growth. Fertilizer should be applied monthly during the most important growing season of the year; your favorite garden center can assist you with just the right product for your specific type of grass. Judicious use of herbicides can be effective in controlling broadleaf weeds and crabgrass.

Many potted plants, such as fuchsia, tuberous begonias and other shade plants are beginning their sustained blooming period. Provide plenty of moisture and light shade. Watch plants in containers carefully; don’t allow them to dry out during warmer weather.

Spring pruning should be completed soon, mainly to maintain space for your plants and yourself. It is okay to pinch back leggy growth on annuals and perennials to make plants more attractive. Don’t forget to deadhead “spent” flowers on all of your plants. 

The Plant Man late Shorty

Shorty

This rush of warmer spring temperatures has also brought a brilliant display of blossoms to my Loreto garden. I like to believe that Shorty, our neighborhood dog, came to visit us in part due to a dog welcoming environment and Catharine’s special doggie treats. He now plays, just this side of the rainbow bridge, joined forever with Buster, Negrita and Pinta Fresca. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

