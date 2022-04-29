NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

57.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 34  |  April 29, 2022

Musical Director Ami Porat leads 042922

Musical Director Ami Porat leads the Mozart Classical Orchestra for annual “Strings Attached” concert on May 8

Maestro Ami Porat leads the Mozart Classical Orchestra (MCO) for the annual “Strings Attached” concert on Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m. The performance takes place at Laguna Beach High School’s Artists Theater. Music Director is Ami Porat and soloist is László Mezö, cellist.

Musical Director concert

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Mozart Classical Orchestra

Maestro Ami Porat directing the Mozart Classical Orchestra

The afternoon concert features:

–Alma Deutscher, Cinderella Overture

–Bizet/Hubay/Porat, Carmen Fantasy

–Popper, Hungarian Rhapsody

–Tchaikovsy Adagio from Souvenir de Florence

–Mozart, Serenade K. 525

Concert program highlights:

Cinderella Overture

Universally praised as a composer, a virtuoso violinist and pianist, English Israeli Alma Deutscher, born in 2005, is a musical genius in the deepest sense of the word. Shimmering sounds, exquisite melodic flair and unbound creativity, all converge, producing “beautiful music,” as she puts it, richly previewed in this overture. Deutscher is determined to continue writing in the tradition of the Grand Masters of classical music.

László Mezö, cellist

Born in Budapest, Hungary, cellist László Mezö gained national recognition upon winning first prize in the Kertész Ottó Memorial Competition in 1998. International recognition followed after winning first prize in the Ima Hogg International Competition in Houston, Texas. The Hungarian Rhapsody by David Popper is a “tour de force” virtuso work. The Carmen Fantasy, originally written for the violin, was adapted for the cello for this concert by Maestro Porat.

Tchaikovsy Adagio

This sonorous Adagio, originally a movement from a String Sextet, written after an inspired visit to Florence, Italy, was orchestrated for a full string orchestra by Maestro Porat and is an example of the composer’s melodic prowess.

Mozart Serenade, K. 525

Known universally as “A Little Night Music,” or “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik,” this string serenade became one of the most recognized titles in music, the epitome of 18th century classicism. Yet despite its classical proportions and perfection, there is a romantic atmosphere in the entire work.

For online tickets, visit www.mozartorchestra.org/tickets.

Laguna Beach High School Artists Theater is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.