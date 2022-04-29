NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

57.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 34  |  April 29, 2022

Fair Game 042922

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Heritage Month kicks off next week and you’ll have the chance to step back in time and check out the cool history of Laguna Beach

TOM MARCHHeritage Month kicks off next week with a whole calendar of events, beginning with an Opening Night Celebration on Thursday, May 5 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Rose Garden at Hotel Laguna.

The event includes light hors d’oeuvres, all at no charge.

The following week, Thursday, May 12 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. is a North Beach Cottage Restoration Update in Crystal Cove State Park.

This presentation will discuss the challenges and rewards of the restoration of the North Beach cottages.

This one is limited on space and requires a RSVP at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by calling 949.491.2707.

Week three, on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m.-noon is the Laguna Artists’ Studio Trolley Tour. Here, you’ll learn about Laguna’s founding artists and their studios.

Again, space is limited. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Also, during the month will be public tours of the Hortense Miller Garden. In this one, you’ll “fall in love with Hortense Miller, her home and her garden.”

Tours can be booked for no charge most Saturdays and Thursdays from 9:45 a.m.-12 p.m. by going to www.hortensemillergarden.org/visit.

You can also take self-guided walking tours of Crystal Cove Historic District by going to www.crystalcovestatepark.org or visit the Laguna Beach Historical Society most Fridays and Saturday, from 1-4 p.m.

It’s all part of Heritage Month. Direct any questions to Wendy Jung, the Heritage Committee Staff Liaison at the City of Laguna Beach, 949.497.0321.

• • •

I had my first opportunity to sit down with Laguna’s school leadership and came away favorably impressed. Met Jason Viloria Ed.D., Superintendent of Schools, and Shelley Spessard Ed.D., Public Information Officer at Laguna Coffee to discuss what’s going on in the District. 

When I casually threw out that the “end of the school year was approaching,” they both quickly corrected me and explained they’re busily preparing already for the 2022-23 school year. They said that the first time they’ll be able to come up for a breath will be for a short period in the fall.

They both talked about so many good things going on around the District that it left me with a good feeling.

• • •

Perhaps you noticed that shortly after I began my role as publisher of Stu News Laguna, I moved the Letters to the Editor from a secondary page to out front on the opening page.

With that comes added responsibility for us. When letters are submitted, writers cannot just say what’s ever on their mind. It’s got to be based on fact or simply a personal comment or feeling about something that’s happened.

Recently, multiple letters have been submitted that have attacked people in town with no basis of fact for the comments.

When you submit a letter and make an outlandish claim, chances are we’re going to do one of three things: ask you for proof, edit out the inappropriate comment (which we always reserve the right to do), or simply reject the letter.

The purpose at the end of the day is truly to protect both sides of any and all issues.

I want to encourage letters from all sides on any local subject. But everyone needs to know that we’re going to play fair, for all parties involved.

You may always direct any questions or concerns my way at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

A Save the Date just came out for the KelpFest on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the Cobblestones at Main Beach.

KelpFest is an annual free festival hosted by Laguna Ocean Foundation that promotes ocean literacy, community involvement, and an interest in nature for all residents and visitors of Laguna Beach. It also celebrates our unique coastal ecosystems and, of course, the kelp that supports them! 

The festival will feature activities, exhibits, informational booths, and educational resources about the shoreline and ecology of Laguna Beach.

To find out more details, go to www.lagunaoceanfoundation.org.

• • •

Lastly, but definitely high in importance is Mother’s Day, and it’s just around the corner on Sunday, May 8. Stu News has been running a “CALL FOR MOMINATIONS” to share, “Why your Mom (or wife, sister, daughter…) is the BEST Mom on the planet.” That amazing Mom in your life surely deserves a Spa Day, Chocolates, Flowers and a $100 dining card to celebrate her wonderfulness.

Stu News has partnered with Spa Gregorie’s, John Stanaland and OLEA/Sapphire restaurant to make this special day come true for a very deserving Mother. The entry deadline is this Sunday, May 1 at 12 a.m., so you have just a few days to get your Mominations in. It’s so easy to enter. Just click here and fill out the form with your info and your “Mominee’s name” and tell us in 250 words or less why your Mom should be chosen. Please upload a photo of your Mom and let us know who is in the picture.

The Winner will be announced and published on Friday, May 6 in Stu News, making this the perfect Mother’s Day gift. We’ll also be publishing all the entries, so you can let the world know how truly special you mom is. So, enter now!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.