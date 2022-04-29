NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 34  |  April 29, 2022

State of the 5th District Luncheon 042922

State of the 5th District Luncheon scheduled for May 5

On Thursday, May 5, the State of the 5th District Luncheon is featuring Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett as the keynote speaker

The event is presented by the South Orange County Economic Coalition and neighboring chambers of commerce in addition to support by the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The luncheon taking place from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. is being held at the Crown Valley Community Center, 29751 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel.

Tickets are $60 per person and there is limited seating. If you are planning to attend, you must RSVP at www.Stateof5thDistrict.com. Sponsorships are available.

 

