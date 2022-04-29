NewLeftHeader

He’s back 042922

He’s back!

Hes back

Courtesy of Air Blair_mtb

The mountain lion that was reported to be in the area was caught on a wildlife camera on Monday (April 26) at 8:16 p.m. at the bottom of Meadows Trails and east of Fire Road at the bottom of the Aliso side.

 

