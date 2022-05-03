NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 35  |  May 3, 2022

Take me out to the ball game 050322

Take me out to the ball game, take me out to a Breakers’ JV victory

Photos by Scott Brashier

The Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) Junior Varsity baseball team beat Edison on Friday, April 29, 6-5, with Logan Pointon knocking in the winning run in the bottom of the 7th.

Take me out to the ballgame photo 1

Logan Pointon came through in the clutch, driving in the winning run during the Breakers’ final at bat versus Edison

When Pointon stepped into the box, his sights were set on hitting something that could bring teammate Becker Sybirski home for the walk off.

Take me out to the ballgame photo 2

Becker Sybirski easily scores Laguna Beach’s winning run

Laguna Beach rolled behind the pitching of southpaw Sam Burchi, who gained the victory for Breakers.

Take me out to the ballgame photo 3

Sam Burchi deals to the plate with Laguna Beach on top 5-4 in the top of the sixth

The Breakers combined strong, timely hitting, with a strong defense behind solid pitching in the field.

Take me out to the ballgame photo 4

Infielder Merrick Vellmure gets a bead on this grounder behind Burchi’s pitching

Take me out to the ballgame photo 5

Ben Swanson ripped this double to help lead the Breakers’ offense

Take me out to the ballgame photo 6

As the game wound down, waiting for Pointon’s heroics, the dugout looks on intently

 

