 Volume 14, Issue 35  |  May 3, 2022

Laguna Community Concert Band opens season FP 050322

Laguna Community Concert Band opens season on May 15

The Laguna Community Concert Band opens its 22nd season at the Artists Theatre on Sunday, May 15 at 2 p.m. with a rousing concert of cowboy classics. 

“Back in the Saddle Again,” covers a lot of musical territory – from film and television theme songs like “The Lone Ranger,” “Rawhide,” “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” and “How the West Was Won” – to pop faves like “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” “The Tennessee Waltz,” and “Happy Trails to You.”

Laguna Community Concert Band Morrice

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Justin Clyne Photography

Vocalist Samantha Morrice

Featured vocalists Samantha Morrice and Gary Greene join band emcee Lisa Morrice to sing a medley of songs from the musical Oklahoma, and Green solos on “Rawhide” and “Ghost Riders in The Sky.”

Like all of the band’s performances, this concert is free. “Part of our goal is to bring music to the people,” said Mark Lowery, co-conductor of the Laguna Community Concert Band. “Especially now, many plays, concerts and events remain financially out of reach for so many. These free performances bring the power and joy of live music to everyone in the community.”

The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the band and a calendar of concerts, visit www.lagunaconcertband.com.

The Artists Theatre is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

