 Volume 14, Issue 35  |  May 3, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 050322

“Art in Public Places” – Sakura Starburst by Marlo Bartels

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Created by Laguna artist Marlo Bartels, the sculpture Sakura Starburst was installed in 2004 at the Laguna Beach Library. It was dedicated by friends and the Community Art Project to the memory of Joan Abbe Benford, who passed away in 2002. Bartels has several public art installations in Laguna, most recently the two benches in front of Las Brisas on the path to Heisler Park.

Click on photo for a larger image

Sakura Starburst is dedicated to the memory of Joan Abbe Benford

As reported by Barbara Diamond in the March 26, 2004 edition of the Daily Pilot, Benford lived in Laguna Beach for more than 30 years. She was active in the Friends of the Library, served on the Laguna Beach Arts Commission, volunteered at the Laguna Art Museum in the education department and taught English as a second language. She started the annual auctions at the Laguna Art Museum. The first auction was called “Bagged Art.” Artists in town were sent identical brown bags and asked to create a piece of art and donate it for an auction. The auction raised $15,000, well beyond the most optimistic expectations and all of it for the museum – the artists asked for and got nothing except gratitude. 

“It is a challenge to articulate the unique character of our mother, to illustrate what is gone,” said daughter Alyson Abbe Benford at the time of the sculpture’s dedication in March 2004. “For her, life was not only to be explored and experienced, it was to be celebrated. Today, when I look at Marlo’s sculpture, I can imagine my mother reflected.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Sculpture named after Sakura blossoms 

Her daughter said the carved sakura blossoms, for which the sculpture is named, recalled her mother’s pleasure in nature, her love of animals and her flushed face as she worked in her garden. “The swirls and tiltings remind me of the informal grace with which she tended to even daily tasks,” Benford said. “The angles of ceramic recall her balance, the stability with which she dealt with

life’s challenges and accepted life’s rewards.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Laguna Beach Library at 363 Glenneyre Street

For many decades, Bartels has been an integral part of Laguna’s art culture. He moved to Laguna Beach in 1971 to surf, and to make ends meet, he got a job throwing production pottery such as housewares and planters. He went to grad school at Cal State Fullerton. 

In a 2017 interview in Pelican Hill Magazine, Bartels said, “I became consumed with breaking down the artistic boundaries that separate the object from the viewer. I made my first piece of furniture, and things started to fall into place. I got this energy…this buzz from experimenting with random, untrained, intuitive ceramic tile art.” 

This is the 57th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

