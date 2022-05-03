NewLeftHeader

“Won and Done” candidates Foley, Hardin and Smith 050322

“Won and Done” candidates Foley, Hardin and Smith to address LB Democratic Club meeting

Candidates for three important Orange County positions will tell how they will change the priorities for those offices in the Wednesday, May 11 meeting of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC). Featured are Katrina Foley, Dr. Sherine Smith and Pete Hardin.

Dr. Sherine Smith, former Laguna Beach Unified School District (LBSD) Superintendent, is running for the Orange County Board of Education. Pete Hardin, veteran and attorney, is running for District Attorney. Both the OC BOE and the DA office have been the subject of repeated questionable actions. Katrina Foley was a leader in fighting COVID and is an advocate for workers’ rights in her recent term as an Orange County Supervisor. Foley and Hardin can skip the general election if they receive more than 50 percent of the vote. For Smith, the primary is the final tally. 

The in-person and hybrid meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, located at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. Registration is free and open to everyone at www.thelbdems.com. 

“There has never been a more hard-working qualified OC Supervisor than Katrina Foley. It is imperative to the people of Orange County that we keep Supervisor Foley in this critical role. Sherine Smith is extremely qualified to join the OC Board of Education,” said Gwen McNallan, president of LBDC. “She has taught, led schools and improved education for children for nearly 40 years. Pete Hardin has a strong background in both public service and private practice and a commitment to ethical leadership of the DA office.” 

Won and Done Foley

Foley was elected to the Orange County Board of Supervisors to replace Michelle Steel. As the newest supervisor, she has served since March 2021. Becoming Costa Mesa’s first directly elected mayor in 2018, Foley served from 2016-2020. While mayor, she was successful in gaining funding for the Coast Community College District bond measure to expand the school, was an aggressive proponent of safety measures during COVID-19, offered rent relief to tenants and landlords, and helped food kitchens, workers’ rights and protections, gaining her broad support from unions. She was on the Costa Mesa City Council for 12 years and previously served on the Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board of Trustees from November 2010 through November 2014. 

Won and Done Smith

Smith was named Orange County Superintendent of the Year in 2016. She previously had served as the deputy superintendent of education in Capistrano Unified School District, as well as principal of Capistrano Valley High School and Aliso Viejo Middle School. A resident of Orange County for 35 years, Smith earned a doctorate in educational leadership at USC and a master’s at Pepperdine University. She earned her history degree and teaching credential at California State University, Chico. 

Won and Done Hardin

Hardin is a former judge advocate in the U.S. Marine Corps, deputy district attorney and special assistant United States attorney. He served as a summer law clerk to the Honorable Judge James E. Baker, a former chief judge to the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces in Washington. Hardin earned his Juris Doctorate from The George Washington University and attended Officer Candidate School at Marine Corps Base Quantico and graduated from Navy Operational Law Training School and other military training, where he received numerous commendations.

To register to attend the meeting or to join their club, go to www.thelbdems.com. The club is currently conducting a membership drive to build its resources to support Democratic candidates in the June and November elections. Individuals are invited to join as new members or renew their memberships at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/lbdcmemberships.

 

