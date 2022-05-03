NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 35  |  May 3, 2022

Grapes for Grads back after two-year hiatus 050322

Grapes for Grads back after two-year hiatus – 15th annual event held on Sunday

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Sunday (May 1) at the Festival of Arts, guests enjoyed sampling a variety of high-quality wines in a relaxed atmosphere with live entertainment. Exquisite cuisine was also available from an exclusive selection of Laguna Beach restaurants. Sounds like a great afternoon.

And to top it off, all this fun benefitted Laguna Beach LCAD students and LBHS students bound for college. 

Grapes for Grads® is an annual wine tasting event and scholarship fundraiser hosted by Rotary Club of Laguna Beach. The event raises money for scholarships to assist students who attend Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) and graduates of Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) who are headed to college. 

grapes for max and george

Click on photo for a larger image

LBHS students Max (green grape) and George (purple grape) 

The concept of Grapes for Grads originated in 2005 when a small group of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach members were discussing how to increase the club’s support of scholarships for students in Laguna Beach. In a moment of genius, the title of Grapes for Grads was created.

grapes for Kerri and Jeff

Click on photo for a larger image

Grapes for Grads Committee Chair Jeff Redeker and Kerri Redeker (Silent Auction/Raffle Committee/Venue/LCAD Liaison – Scholarship), flanked by Max and George

Over the years, what remains unchanged is the promise that all the net profit is immediately converted to scholarship awards, before the end of the school year in June. Grapes for Grads has grown over the past 15 years to feature an extensive selection of wine and more than 900 paid attendees plus VIP invitees.

grapes for auction

Click on photo for a larger image

Attendees check out the auction items

From the first fundraising event in 2006, where they awarded $6,000 in scholarships, to the 2019 event which raised $46,000, they have awarded a total of more than $456,000 to deserving students. The past two years from generous donors, they netted an additional $53,500 for a total of $509,500 of awards.

grapes for Sue Kempf

Click on photo for a larger image

Max with Mayor Sue Kempf 

The focus is on students who show excellence in academics or art and a strong commitment to community and who may otherwise lack the resources to achieve their educational goals.

grapes for Joan and Barbara

Click on photo for a larger image

Joan Gladstone, Max and Barbara MacGillivray

Attendees were happy to be back after a two-year hiatus from the event.

grapes for Bree and student

Click on photo for a larger image

Bree Burgess Rosen with a former student

 

