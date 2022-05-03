NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

61.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 35  |  May 3, 2022

Heritage Month kicks off this week 050322

Heritage Month kicks off this week

Heritage Month kicks off this week with a whole calendar of events, beginning with an Opening Night Celebration on Thursday, May 5 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Rose Garden at Hotel Laguna. The event includes light hors d’oeuvres, all at no charge.

The following week, Thursday, May 12 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. is a North Beach Cottage Restoration Update in Crystal Cove State Park. This presentation will discuss the challenges and rewards of the restoration of the North Beach cottages. This event is limited on space and requires a RSVP at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by calling 949.491.2707.

Heritage Month Moss Point

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Moss Point House, 1917 (E rated property on the Register)

Week three, on Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. is the ever-popular Laguna Artists’ Studio Trolley Tour, where you’ll learn about Laguna’s founding artists and their studios. The Trolley loads at Loma Place at 10 a.m. (in front of the Police Department) and departs at 10:30 a.m. Space is limited, so RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Also, during the month there will be public tours of the Hortense Miller Garden. Come visit and fall in love with Hortense Miller, her home and her garden. Tours can be booked for no charge most Saturdays and Thursdays from 9:45 a.m.-12 p.m. by going to www.hortensemillergarden.org/visit. You can also call 949.464.6645 to book a tour.

Embark on a self-guided walking tour of the Crystal Cove Historic District by going to www.crystalcovestatepark.org. This charming, quaint Historic District will take you back in time. Check the website for park hours, activities and parking information.

May is also the perfect time to visit the Laguna Beach Historical Society. It is open most Fridays and Saturday, from 1-4 p.m. and located in the Murphy-Smith House at 278 Ocean Ave.

It’s all part of Heritage Month. If you have any questions, contact Wendy Jung, the Heritage Committee Staff Liaison at the City of Laguna Beach, 949.497.0321.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.