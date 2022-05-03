NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 35  |  May 3, 2022

Guest Column How to visualize

Guest Column

How to visualize & achieve

By Dr. Vidya Reddy 

Visualize your goals so that you can stay focused and motivated throughout the year as you work on making your dreams a reality. Now is the perfect time to get clear on everything you would like to accomplish in the months ahead.

What do you want to be able to look back on and say, “I can’t believe I did that?” And how will you feel, knowing that you accomplished that thing?

In order to make that vision a reality, you need to know what your goals are – and you need to be able to clearly visualize each of those goals as already achieved and what your life will look like once you have achieved them.

Dr. Vidya Reddy 

Here are four tips that will help you do just that – so you can stay focused and motivated throughout the year as you work on making your dreams a reality. 

Create an Affirmation for Each Goal 

Positive affirmations are simply statements that allow you to experience what your life will look and feel like once you have accomplished a goal. 

For example, if one of your goals is to lose weight, you could create a positive affirmation that says: 

“I’m so happy and grateful now that I weigh 140 pounds and am so much healthier and stronger in my body.”

The key to creating effective affirmations for your goals is to visualize the benefits that you are looking forward to the most – the ones that motivated you to set the goal in the first place – and include them in your affirmation.

For example: 

“I am so proud of myself for finishing my book and putting it out there for people to read it.” 

“I am so excited and happy to take the kids camping in our beautiful new motorhome.” 

If you identify the benefits that are most important to you and include them in your affirmation – as well as how you’ll feel when you experience those benefits – it will be a powerful motivator for you. 

Because the more you repeat your affirmations to yourself, the easier it will be to keep your goals top of mind and be able to imagine yourself actually achieving them – and the more motivated you will be to experience those benefits or yourself. 

Visualize and Repeat Your Affirmations 

My second piece of advice is to take the time to visualize your affirmations when you repeat them to yourself. Don’t just say them, imagine yourself living the experience your affirmations describe. 

To do this, I encourage you to take some time after this video is done to write out a very clear and detailed picture of what your life will look like, and how you will feel, once you achieve your goals. 

Really dive into each scenario, and try to paint a complete picture of everything that accomplishing your goal would bring about. 

Then bring that vision to mind whenever you repeat your daily affirmations. You may even want to read your description aloud once a day until you can bring this image easily to mind.

Picture living the experience your affirmations describe

 Visualize Your Affirmations Daily 

More is better…

An easy way to make it part of your daily routine is to get into the habit of doing it when you wake up every morning. 

So, you start off your day with your goals top of mind, and then again at night right before you go to bed, so your subconscious will continue to think about your goals and what you must do to achieve them, even while you’re sleeping. 

Create a Vision Board 

Finally, my last tip is to create a vision board for what you would like to accomplish. There’s no better way to visualize your goals than to create an actual visual representation of them. 

A vision board allows you to map out your goals in a visual format that reminds you why you’re doing what you’re doing, and what you have to look forward to once your goals are achieved. 

You can purchase a vision board kit or make your own vision board from scratch using poster-board or construction paper and images from magazines. 

Choose images that represent your goals and what your life will look and feel like once you have achieved those goals. 

For example, if one of your goals is to earn more money, you could put up images such as pictures of the house you want to buy, pictures of the places you want to visit, pictures of happy people strolling on the beach, and so on. 

After you’ve filled your vision board with images that do a great job of bringing your goals to life, put it in a place that you will notice it frequently, such as in your bedroom, office, or living room.

This constant visual stimulus will serve to reinforce the importance of your goals in your mind and help you visualize them throughout the entire year. 

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/ 

In Peace, Love and Gratitude. 

‘Til next time, 

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC 

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

