NewLeftHeader

haze

60.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

Celebrate the retirement of veteran teacher Tamara Wong 050622

Celebrate the retirement of veteran teacher Tamara Wong

What do pandas, shoes, the Phoenix Suns, Waco Texas and teaching have in common? One incredible teacher named Tamara Wong. For the past 31 years, Wong has impacted the lives of many students at El Morro Elementary School. From the pancake breakfast on the first day of school to dumplings on Chinese New Year, she always ensured her students’ minds were filled with knowledge and their stomachs with food.

The influence of Wong stretches beyond the classroom. She has taught her students about giving back by running a panda cupcake fundraiser for the past nine years. With the help of many volunteers and parents, Wong and her students created Panda cupcakes and held a bake sale at school, with all proceeds going to The Panda International Foundation.

Celebrate the retirement Wong

Photo by Garrett Wong

Tamara Wong

After 31 years of dedication to teaching, Wong will be saying goodbye to her El Morro Family.

“Mrs. Wong always went above and beyond to motivate her students to learn the 3rd grade curriculum, as well as to participate in the world around them through field trips to downtown Laguna and fundraisers which helped others globally. The positive impact Mrs. Wong had on her students’ lives was invaluable! We feel blessed to have had Mrs. Wong teach both of our boys. May her retirement be filled with happy memories of knowing she contributed to the success of 31 years of students!” – The Detweiler Family.

Come join a surprise retirement celebration for Wong on Sunday, June 5 at the El Morro Elementary multipurpose room from 1-4 p.m. It is located at 8681 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. RSVPs would be appreciated before Friday, May 27 to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

If you or someone you know is a past or present student or parent from Tamara Wong’s class, they kindly ask if you would write a brief note to her about your favorite memories or the impact she has had on your life. Also, please share where your life has led you today.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.