 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

Crystal Apple Awards recognize Laguna Beach teachers, nominated by students

The Crystal Apple Awards are given each year to local high school teachers, nominated by the students themselves. They are a way to recognize extraordinary teachers who are going above and beyond, making a difference in the lives of their students and offer the students a way to say thank you to their teachers. Because these awards are chosen by the students, they mean a lot to the teachers. 

This year, the 9th Annual Crystal Apple Awards were held on May 1 and sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in their Aliso Viejo chapel. It was attended by local civic leaders, school board members and members of the community. A large number of high school students were in attendance, wearing school colors and spirit wear. NBC4 news anchor Chuck Henry was the host for the awards and The Star-Spangled Banner was sung by Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) student Lily Gabora.

Crystal Apple Awards Gabora

LBHS student Lily Gabora sang the National Anthem

Crystal Apple Awards Henry

Flyers were passed out and all the nominations were made digitally via a QR code which students could scan and share the names of the teachers they wanted to nominate and why they believed they deserved the award. Then the nominations were reviewed and teachers were chosen by the committee, based on the number of nominations they received and the stories that were shared by the students. 

The two winners honored from LBHS were Golf Coach Sean Quigley and teacher Rachel Friedman-de Leon. Quigley was nominated by LBHS student Luke Henrickson and Friedman-de Leon was nominated by LBHS student Nicole Brown.

Crystal Apple Awards Quigley

(L-R) LBHS Coach Sean Quigley with LBHS nominating student Luke Hendrickson

Crystal Apple Awards Friedman de Leon

(L-R) LBHS Teacher Rachel Friedman-de Leon with LBHS nominating student Nicole Brown

 

